macOS Ventura Enhances Mac Experience With Continuity Features

macOS Ventura will be the next big OS release for Macs later this year. During the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022, Apple shared what the macOS Ventura would look like. Apple has added continuity features which will enable users to use their iPhone as the webcam on the Mac to do things that were never possible before. Safari has been updated with Passkeys, which will be the new way of securing data for the users as passwords have become old. There are new tools such as Stage Manager, which will help users in increasing focus on the task at hand. Let’s take a look at all that’s new with the macOS Ventura.

Stage Manager

With the Stage Manager, users will be able to open apps and multiple windows in an organised manner so that they can have a glance at all their work in a single window. Users can also group windows when working on specific tasks.

Continuity Features with Apple Devices

One of the coolest new features of the macOS Ventura would be the Continuity Camera that would make the iPhone a webcam for their Mac. This will bring Center Stage, Portrait Mode and more to the Macs.

Users will also be able to transfer FaceTime calls very easily from one Apple device to the other whenever a need is there.

Safari has also been updated by Apple. With macOS Ventura, users can directly start Messages conversation or FaceTime call with Safari. Mail has also been updated and will come with state-of-the-art techniques for delivering more accurate, relevant, and complete results. The Messages app has also been updated across all the Apple devices that support it.

Apple has made Spotlight more user friendly by adding new features which will provide a consistent experience to users across all the devices. Spotlight can also search for sports, businesses, actors, and more with macOS Ventura.