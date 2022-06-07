Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plan that has Everything You Need

When it comes to prepaid plans, Vodafone Idea arguably has the best plans in terms of freebies and additional offers/benefits. While the prepaid plans of Vi are more expensive than Jio’s, the additional benefits that are offered to the users make Vi plans worth the money. Yes, in terms of network experience, Vi users in most parts of India won’t get as good performance as Jio or Airtel would deliver to their customers, but it would be decent enough to get the work done. Vi is also trying to raise funds for scaling the capex for expanding 4G networks in the country. For now, let’s take a look at the prepaid plan from Vi that is going to offer users everything they need.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plan That’s Expensive, But Offers Everything Users Need

Every user in India going for an expensive prepaid plan would want unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and daily data along with additional benefits. Well, the Vi plan that we are talking about offers all of this to the users.

It is the Rs 3,099 plan that we are referring to here. This plan comes with a yearly validity meaning 365 days. Users get 2GB of daily data with this plan, along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

But the list of benefits doesn’t end here. Users can also claim a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for one year completely free (normally, it costs Rs 499). Then there’s also another over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Vi Movies & TV.

There are Vi Hero Unlimited benefits as well. These benefits include Binge All Night Offer, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. The Data Delights was a new offer which was launched by the company when it implemented the tariff hikes back in 2021. Users get 2GB of backup data every month with the Data Delights offer.

This is the prepaid plan from Vi that can offer you almost everything you need from a prepaid plan.