Oppo Announces Android 12 Based ColorOS 12 Rollout for Multiple Devices

Oppo, one of the largest smartphone manufacturers across the globe has announced an Android 12 based ColorOS 12 rollout for multiple devices. Oppo will be rolling out both the beta as well as the stable version of the update for multiple devices. It is worth noting that a lot of Oppo devices have already received the Android 12 update and some are in the process of receiving it. Let’s find out which devices are going to get the Android 12 update from Oppo in June 2022.

ColorOS 12 Beta Schedule for June 2022

The beta version of ColorOS 12 will be rolled out for only one smartphone in June – F21 Pro 5G. Oppo will start rolling out this update on June 23, 2022, on a batch-by-batch basis meaning not everyone will receive it at the same time.

ColorOS 12 Official/Stable Rollout Schedule for June 2022

Multiple Oppo devices are already receiving stable ColorOS 12 based Android 12 update – Find X2, Reno7 Pro 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Reno5 Pro 5G, Reno4 Pro, Reno3 Pro, F19 Pro+, F19 Pro, F19, F19s, F17 Pro, A74 5G, A53s 5G, and A53.

From June 15, 2022, devices including Oppo Reno7 5G, A96, and K10 will also start getting the stable/official ColorOS 12.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom will start getting the update from June 28, 2022, onwards and the Oppo A76 will get it from June 29, 2022.

Oppo has said that it will be rolled out on a batch-by-batch basis meaning different users will get it at different timelines. To check manually whether you have got the OTA (over-the-air) update, click on settings and go to software update.

Due to certain hardware limitations on a few devices, the multi-screen Connect and Omoji feature will only be available in select Oppo smartphones. Oppo said that the update rollout is not applicable on a carrier-exclusive model, instead will be rolled out to everyone.