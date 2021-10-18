Vi, Airtel Prepaid Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription

If you are wondering about how you can watch the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup online, a subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar can help you do that. But buying a subscription isn’t worth it when you can get it without any additional cost by purchasing a prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel. There are prepaid plans from Jio that help you get a subscription to the very same over-the-top (OTT) platform, but today we are going to be sticking with Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Bharti Airtel’s plans.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

Vodafone Idea offers five prepaid plans with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Out of the five plans, four are unlimited data plans, and one is a 4G data voucher. The unlimited data plans cost Rs 501, Rs 701, Rs 901, and Rs 2595. The 4G data voucher costs Rs 601.

The Rs 501, Rs 701, and Rs 901 plans offer 3GB of daily data to the users along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 501 plan offers users 16GB of bonus data with 28 days of validity. The Rs 701 plan offers users 32GB of bonus data with a validity of 56 days. With the Rs 901 plan, users get 48GB of data with a validity of 84 days.

The Rs 2595 plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 365 days. All of these plans come with a free subscription to the Vi Movies & TV, Binge All Night and Weekend Data Rollover offer.

With the Rs 601 data-only plan, users get 75GB of data for 56 days and nothing else. Oh yes, all of these plans come with a free subscription of the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile-only subscription.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

Bharti Airtel offers three prepaid plans with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. These plans cost Rs 499, Rs 699, and Rs 2798. The Rs 499 plan comes with 3GB of daily data with a validity of 28 days. The other two plans, including the Rs 699 and Rs 2798 plans, offer users 2GB of daily data for 56 days and 365 days, respectively.

All the plans offer unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and Airtel Thanks benefits which includes a free Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for one month. Users also get a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile-only subscription. The subscription offered to the users costs Rs 499 per month.

There are four unlimited data prepaid plans from Reliance Jio that you can subscribe to if you want to get a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription.