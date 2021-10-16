Vodafone Idea 4G Data Vouchers for Work From Home in October

Vodafone Idea, the third-largest telecom operator in India, is offering multiple prepaid 4G data vouchers to users. These 4G vouchers are apt for both people who just want a small data boost for the day because they have exhausted their fair-usage-policy (FUP) data and also for people who want more data to work from home comfortably. There are a total of six 4G data vouchers that you can purchase from the telco today. These plans cost Rs 16, Rs 48, Rs 98, Rs 251, Rs 351, and Rs 601.

Vodafone Idea 4G Data Vouchers

As mentioned above, there are a total of six 4G data vouchers that you can purchase from Vodafone Idea (Vi). The base voucher of Rs 16 comes with 1GB of data, and it comes expires within 24 hours or 1 day.

Then you can purchase the Rs 48 voucher, for which you will get 3GB of data for 28 days. It is a good voucher for people on the 28 days unlimited plan from the telco. Moving on, with the Rs 98 voucher, users get 12GB of data with a validity of 28 days. It is worth noting that previously, the telco offered only 6GB of data for the same amount. But with 12GB now, it is a great deal.

Then you have got the two data vouchers that are specially made for the users for ‘Working from Home’. First is the Rs 251 4G plan, which comes with 50GB of data and has a validity of 28 days. If you are looking for more data and more validity, then you can pay Rs 100 more and go for the Rs 351 voucher.

With the Rs 351 voucher, users get 100GB of data, and this plan has a validity of 56 days. The sixth and the most expensive 4G data voucher from Vodafone Idea comes for Rs 601. The speciality of this voucher is that it comes with an over-the-top (OTT) benefit. Users get 75GB of data and a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for one year for 56 days.

These are all the 4G data vouchers that you can purchase from Vodafone Idea if you want to boost data on your unlimited plan. It would have been good if Vodafone Idea offered more data vouchers under Rs 200 and with different validities. There is definitely room for a 2GB data voucher as well. The telco’s 1GB data voucher is quite expensive at Rs 16. So a 2GB data voucher for Rs 24 or 25 from Vodafone Idea (Vi) would be a much better deal.