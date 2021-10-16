Airtel Free Amazon Prime Mobile Edition Offer Details

Bharti Airtel offers multiple prepaid plans to users across India. The telco is known for providing very competitive plans when compared with Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio. Today, users pay close attention to the kind of additional benefits that are offered with prepaid plans. So along with the basic benefits, the telecom operators focus on bumping up the additional benefits as well. Trying to do the same, Airtel went a step further with the Airtel Thanks. For the unaware, Airtel Thanks is a benefits program offered by Bharti Airtel. It is extended to every customer recharging with an unlimited prepaid plan from the telco. Inside the Airtel Thanks, users are entitled to receive a free benefit of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. Here’s what you should know about this offer.

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Offered by Airtel Will Work on Limited Devices

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition only works on a single smartphone. Almost all of the prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel come with a free subscription to the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. Note that the free subscription offered to the users by the telco is only valid for 1 month. However, there is also a prepaid plan with which users are entitled to get a free Amazon Prime Video membership. Now this plan offers a regular membership of the over-the-top (OTT) platform.

The plan that I am talking about comes for Rs 349. It comes with a short validity of 28 days and offers users 2.5GB of daily data. The Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition can’t be purchased like a standalone subscription. It is only offered to the users through external partners of Amazon. In the case of India, that partner is Bharti Airtel. Amazon had partnered with Airtel in January to launch the mobile-only plan for the first time across the world. There’s no way of saying how positively this has impacted the telco’s subscriber addition goal.