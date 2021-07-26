Tata Sky Binge Service Now Comes With Amazon Prime Video

Tata Sky, the number Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India offers users a bundled over-the-top (OTT) service called the Tata Sky Binge. The Tata Sky Binge service already came with 10 OTT platforms for a fixed monthly cost. Now, users can also opt for Amazon Prime Video content through the same service. However, note that there is an additional cost of purchasing the subscription of Amazon Prime Video involved. Users will have to pay Rs 129 for getting a monthly subscription to Amazon Prime Video. The Tata Sky users can purchase the subscription of Amazon Prime Video directly through their Tata Sky account.

Tata Sky Binge+ STB Will Now Give Amazon Prime Video Content Recommendations

Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box (STB) now has Amazon Prime Video metadata integrated within it. This will enable the STB in offering recommendations to the users so that their search time is reduced and experience is enhanced.

For the unaware, the Tata Sky Binge service comes at two different fixed monthly charges. The first plan comes for Rs 149 and the second one comes for Rs 299. Both the plans offer different benefits to the users. The Tata Sky Binge service allows users to consume content from 11 different OTT platforms including Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, SonyLIV, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Select, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream and now Amazon Prime Video.

The first plan that costs Rs 149 gives the user access to Binge services on 3 mobile screens with content from 7 premium OTT apps. While the expensive Rs 249 plan offers users content from 10 OTT apps on 1 TV screen (through Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition or Binge+ STB) and 3 mobile screens.

As mentioned above, for getting content from Amazon Prime Video, users will have to purchase a standalone subscription to the platform. It is worth noting that the company already offers three months of free Amazon Prime Video upon purchasing its Binge+ STB or the Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition.