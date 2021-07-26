Vodafone Idea Launches New Enterprise Postpaid Plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has come out with new enterprise postpaid plans for its corporate customers. The telco is striving hard to earn not only from the retail customers but also the corporate customers. Looking at the evolving needs of the enterprises, Vi has launched new postpaid plans for its corporate customers with a range of exclusive benefits. The telco has announced a total of four new plans that cost Rs 299, Rs 349, Rs 399, and Rs 499 per month. Along with data and voice calling benefits, these corporate plans also come with ‘Business Plus’ benefits offered by the telco. Let’s take a look at the plans in detail.

Vodafone Idea New Enterprise Postpaid Plans

As you can see, all the new enterprise postpaid plans from the company come with truly unlimited voice calling, 3000 SMS per month which equates to 100 SMS/day, and Business Plus Benefits which include mobile security, Vi Movies & TV, Vi Caller Tunes, and more. The Rs 499 plan even comes with an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP that costs Rs 399 per year.

For the unaware, even Bharti Airtel recently announced new postpaid plans for both enterprise and retail customers to target higher average revenue per user (ARPU). It will be interesting to see how these new plans from the telco are perceived by the telco’s customers.

In other news, the Vodafone Idea promoters including the Vodafone Group Plc and the Aditya Birla Group might soon dilute their stake in the company if they can get an investor who is ready to purchase the Vi equity and convertible shares at a premium on the current market rate.

The telco has been unsuccessful in finding a new investor and the promoter groups aren't too keen on investing more money into the company. The only way out here for Vi might be to monetise its fibre assets and data centre business in India.