Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Might Have Good News Coming In!

If the SC agrees to the plea of the telcos and asks the DoT to recalculate the AGR dues, and if the recalculation based on the inputs provided by the operators proves that the amount they had to pay was more than what they actually owed will benefit the industry a lot. But most of all, Vodafone Idea will be benefiting out of the decision from the SC.

By July 17th, 2021 AT 10:50 AM
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone India
    • 0 Comment

    Bharti Airtel

    Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Tata Teleservices had earlier sought the help of the Supreme Court (SC) for the reassessment of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. The telcos had argued that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had made several mistakes while calculating the total AGR dues. As pointed by the operators, the government made arithmetical mistakes including double counting of the dues on certain occasions. Now, according to an ET Telecom report, the SC may hear the case for the reassessment of AGR dues by the concerned telcos on July 19, 2021.

    Vodafone Idea to Benefit the Most If SC Rules in Favour of the Telcos

    If the SC agrees to the plea of the telcos and asks the DoT to recalculate the AGR dues, and if the recalculation based on the inputs provided by the operators proves that the amount they had to pay was more than what they actually owed will benefit the industry a lot. But most of all, Vodafone Idea will be benefiting out of the decision from the SC.

    Vi has a ton of debt on its shoulders. Because of the debt, the telco is unable to push aggressively on network expansion around the country. But if a certain percentage of the dues is laid off, it will help the operator a ton.

    As per DoT’s calculation, Vi had to pay a total of Rs 58,400 crore as AGR dues while the other operators including Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices had to pay Rs 43,980 crore and 16,798 crore.

    But as per Vi’s calculation, the telco only has to pay Rs 21,533 crore as AGR dues which is more than 50% less than the amount proposed by DoT. Even Airtel’s self-assessment proved that the telco had to pay only Rs 13,004 crore instead of the DoT’s proposed amount of Rs 43,980 crore.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Might Have Good News Coming In!

    Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Tata Teleservices had earlier sought the help of the Supreme Court (SC) for the...

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp May Soon Allow Encrypted Cloud Backups for Android

    WhatsApp has been under immense scrutiny due to certain security-related concerns by users, which led to the popular messaging service...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Super Star 1 Broadband Plan Makes Lot of Sense

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) still offers users normal broadband connections (not fiber) all across the country. The telco does...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Smartphone Shipments Expected to Reach 150 Million Units This Year

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Might Start Being Used By Banks to Share Pension Related Info

    module-4-img

    Ericsson to Provide Verizon With 5G Telecom Equipment Under $8.3 Billion Deal

    module-4-img

    BSNL Offering Google Nest Mini and Nest Hub With Its Broadband Plans