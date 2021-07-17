AT&T 5G Ecosystem has More than 250 Million People in the US

The renowned American multinational entity AT&T is rapidly expanding its 5G coverage in the US region. After one year of launching 5G services in the US, AT&T 5G is now used by more than 250 million people. Not only this, but the AT&T 5G+ is now present in 38 cities and 20 venues across the US. The company is also expecting to expand the reach of 5G+ technology in parts of 40 cities and 40 venues by the end of the year. Kevin Hetrick, who is the VP of Construction and Engineering at AT&T, stated that 5G is a mission for the entire team, which is being worked upon because of the value proposition that it offers to customers and communities.
AT&T 5G+ is Being Deployed in More Stadiums, Airports and Cities
AT&T is heavily investing in the 5G ecosystem to offer premium services and benefits to its customers. While other firms like Verizon and others are building a single 5G network, AT&T is also offering a super-fast 5G+ network in more stadiums, airports and cities across the country. In case you are not aware, AT&T 5G +, which is a mmWave 5G, is providing customers with a high-speed 5G network and enhanced connectivity in parts of 38 cities and more than 20 venues across the US.
Mo Katibeh, SVP, Network Infrastructure and Build at AT&T, stated that AT&T 5G+ is advancing the fan experience by providing enhancements that help make the game come alive. Not only this, but 5G networks will allow viewers to witness an unforgettable experience.
AT&T Eager to Deploy 5G Network Over C-band Spectrum
AT&T 5G+ network will be available at major gates and areas inside the Tampa International Airport. Also, by the end of the year, AT&T is planning to expand the reach of the super-fast 5G network to major US airports, universities and hospitals. Recently the company has also acquired 80 Mhz of C-band spectrum in the FCC auction. AT&T is eagerly waiting to deploy the 5G network over the C-band spectrum when the first 40 Mhz is available to them later this year. AT&T has already completed the C-band field test earlier this year.
Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always triggers his interest.