JioCinema Alternatives Including Vi App and More: Take a Look

Football or soccer has a crazy fanbase in India. Even though the Indian football team did not qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022, people from India are supporting their own favourite nations. The FIFA World Cup 2022 set the stage on Sunday in Qatar. The first two days of the tournament have already concluded. Qatar was the first team to register a loss on an opening day in their home ground.

Poor Quality Match Streaming by JioCinema

JioCinema is the leading online platform for broadcasting the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches in India. Many Indian fans have downloaded the JioCinema app for the same resulting in excessive server load for the Ambani-owned company.

The fans were really disappointed with the streaming quality of the matches. The opening ceremony was a big event for Indian fans but due to the poor quality of JioCinema, there were unaccountable glitches, and it turned out to be a disaster for the fans.

Vi App is the Other Alternative for JioCinema

Vi App is also offering to stream matches. You just have to register and log in to the Vi App or on the website, and you will be able to access the matches.

Fans who have watched matches via Vi App or Website seem to be much happier than watching matches on JioCinema. The quality is better and glitch-free, unlike JioCinema.

TV Broadcaster is Sports18 1, or Even Tata Play is an Option

All of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches will be televised in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD for English-speaking viewers. The programme is available on MTV HD if you prefer to watch it in Hindi. Purchase a subscription to these channels or request a connection from your DTH provider.

Users of the Tata Play (formerly Tata Sky) app and television can view live sporting events. Users must have a valid Sports18/Sports18 HD membership, which costs Rs 12 per month. Download Tata Play for Android or iOS, or access the website on your PC to watch the live matches.