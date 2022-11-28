Brazil And Portugal Can Join France Ahead of Tough Clashes

The FIFA World Cup is gaining momentum. The last two days have showcased exciting matches between Argentina-Mexico and Spain-Germany. Lionel Messi saved Argentina from the brink of an early exit. France on the other hand is the first team to qualify for the Round of 16.

Today’s most important matches are for Brazil and Portugal. The South American giants go against the Swiss and Ronaldo’s men take on the mighty Uruguay. The Brazil-Switzerland begins at 9:30 p.m. IST and the Portugal-Uruguay match begins at 12:30 a.m. IST. Both matches can be watched on JioCinema, Sports18 Channels, VI App, and Tata Play.

Neymar to Miss Two Games For Brazil Due to an Ankle Injury

Brazil will play against a well-prepared Switzerland team hoping to secure their spot in the round of 16 after defeating Serbia 2-0 in their opening match. They won't have their top player Neymar, who sustained an ankle injury during Brazil's opening match and will miss the next two contests.

Serbia's first-half defensive effort, which kept Brazil at bay and necessitated a single moment of individual brilliance to break the tie, will undoubtedly inspire Switzerland.

Despite being ranked first in the world, Brazil's performance against a mediocre Serbia, which failed to provide any genuine moments of excitement, lacked any true flare or inventiveness.

Switzerland has proved challenging to defeat in recent years because of their diligence and dedication. At Euro 2020, they famously eliminated France, leaving the reigning world champions quarrelling as they left the competition.

Portugal Still Holds on to the Cavani Brace That Knocked Them Out in 2018

Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur of Uruguay claims that the two-time world champions are loving their position as underdogs as they get ready to play Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal today at the World Cup. There is a reason why that comment from Sunday might have come out as calm confidence.

In the World Cup's round of 16, the South Americans stunned the reigning European champions 2-1 via two goals from Edinson Cavani four years ago. Before that match, Portugal was also considered the favourite.

And La Celeste, as Uruguay is nicknamed, is eager to try to defy the odds in their Group H matchup after their dull 0-0 stalemate with South Korea on Thursday.

When and Where to Watch the Match

At 9:30 IST, Brazil vs Switzerland game will start. The game will take place in Ras Abu Aboud's Stadium 974. You can use a variety of platforms to watch the game on TV, phones, or tablets in India.

The game is streamed online by JioCinema. Free streaming is available. Simply download the JioCinema app and sign in to get started. Additionally, VI App provides live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 matches. The VI App and website both provide access to the contests.

The match will be broadcast on TV by Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD, and Sports1 Khel. You must pay your DTH provider to subscribe to these channels. The game is also broadcasted on Tata Play. You must sign up for Tata Play before choosing FIFA World Cup 2022.

The game between Portugal and Uruguay will be played at 12:30 a.m. at the Lusail Stadium. To watch the match, you can follow the same information provided above.