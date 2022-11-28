Orange Pi OS, a New OS for Android Based Laptops Announced

Orange Pi, a software company, based in Shenzhen Xulong, has just unveiled its brand-new Android-based laptop operating system. The recently unveiled OS looks and feels like a cross between Windows and Android, as it is based on Android but has a more Windows-like appearance and feel. It includes all of the fundamental features that a desktop-oriented operating system should have.

According to the company, the primary goal of developing the Orange Pi OS was to provide customers, particularly those who were familiar with Windows and macOS—two of the most well-known desktop operating systems—with a comfortable and seamless user experience. Because it is built on top of the Android OS, its users may benefit from a large number of apps available. We don't know much about the OS's overall device support right now.

The Orange Pi 800 keyboard PC works with the most recent operating system version. Support for the Orange Pi 5 SBC will be added soon. The operating system is said to be based on Android 12. We are not aware of any Android 12 SDK for the RK3399 chipset, so this could be a brand error. Orange Pi OS (OH), an Open Harmony variant, and Orange Pi OS (Arch), an Arm version of Arch Linux, will be released next year.

When it comes to the highlights of the Orange Pi OS, it provides a Windows-like experience with a UI that has a similar overall appearance. The operating system also has sophisticated and one-of-a-kind privacy management capabilities. It already has Google Play Store installed, allowing users to access a variety of applications quickly. The company has also stated that it will soon offer a feature that will allow users to switch between Windows and macOS-inspired styles and themes quickly.