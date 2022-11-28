Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Could be Much Better than iPhone 14 Devices: Here’s Why

Android and iOS compete for market share in smartphones. On the other hand, in addition to the many iPhone models made by Apple, there are gadgets from dozens of different manufacturers that are suitable for every budget. On September 7, 2022, during Apple's Far Out event, the iPhone 14 series was unveiled. The Samsung Galaxy S23, however, won't take long to arrive. Comparisons between the Apple and Samsung flagships have already begun.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Specifications (Rumoured)

Samsung's iconic Infinity-O Display, measuring 6.1 inches in FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, may be found on the Galaxy S23. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor could be found in the smartphone. The 5000 mAh battery for the Samsung Galaxy S23 might support 45W rapid charging.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Looks Interesting

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU used in the Galaxy S23 series should bring about a lot more improvements. Performance and efficiency have also seen some noticeable improvements. So much so that some people assert that it is superior to Apple chips. In the first test, the Galaxy S23 series did better on a single-core than comparable Android handsets powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, but it fell short on a multi-core level. In both areas, it offers the top performance in the Android market, according to the most recent findings.

Qualcomm switched from Snapdragon 888 to the 8 Gen 1 after that. Then the 8 Gen 2 with an effective marketing plan. This time, Qualcomm seems to have produced high-quality chips. Gizchina report said that Samsung would employ a special, uncommon variation of this chip, despite the fact that the upcoming Vivo smartphone will be the first to use it.

Android smartphone makers have long trailed behind Apple in terms of dependable software, potent hardware, great efficiency, and extended battery life. It was predicted that Google's own Tensor processors in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 would swiftly establish their supremacy in this sector.

Customers have been let down by the effectiveness and performance of these Samsung-made CPUs, nevertheless. It goes without saying that this does not suggest that Google's Tensor processors have been a failure, mainly because they cannot be compared to the A15, A16, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.