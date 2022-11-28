Google Updates Gmail, Sheets and More with New Features

Google has announced that it is updating its Workspace apps with new features. According to Google, Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides have been updated, along with some improvements to Gmail. Users should find it easier to search in Gmail, while Google Meet will allow users to share files in chat and easily view data in a spreadsheet app. Google says that, as with previous updates to these apps, new updates should be visible to most users worldwide by now and that the arrival of these features should take no more than 15 business days.

Search improvements in the Gmail app are among the new updates. Following the declaration of better search options and suggestions in Gmail, Google announced in July that its free email service will now provide users with better search results. According to the blog post, these results are based on recent search activity in the Gmail app itself. In a nutshell, the update will make search results more relevant and contextual based on previous searches in the app.

Google Sheets is also being updated to improve pivot table functionality. The Sheets app now allows pivot tables to be resized when they are created or modified, which Google claims is a frequently requested feature. When column names or headings are long, and users need to see and read all of the text, this feature is used, and it can be accessed or modified using the pivot table editor.

Google will now allow users to share similar files from the same Meet chat after declaring the ability to join or present to a Google Meet call from Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides.

Users who submit or join a meeting from a file can also share the same files via the chat feature. Files (which can be a document, spreadsheet, or presentation) are automatically granted access, which can be for everyone or just a few people, all of which can be changed in the share menu.

Google recently rolled out the drag-and-drop feature for larger-screen devices such as tablets and large foldable devices. When both Workspace apps are open in split view side by side, users can drag and drop data from one to the other. The update simplifies the process of transferring files from one document to another. Previously available on Google Drive, the feature made it easier for users to upload files by using similar gestures.