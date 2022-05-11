How to Record Calls on Android Smartphones After it is Disabled for Third Party Apps

Following the implementation of the new Play Store policy introduced by Google, users will now not be able to record calls via third-party apps such as Truecaller. The new Play Store policy prohibits third-party apps from using Accessibility API for call recording on Android phones, however, you will still be able to record calls using the built-in apps. Moreover, Google’s Phone will also have the ability to record calls. In this article, we are going to take a look at everything one should know about recording calls on Android smartphones.

Recording Calls on Android Devices

While the first and foremost option is the native phone apps which will still allow the call recording function, unlike the third-party apps. However, this feature might not be available for all the users as OnePlus devices have already stopped coming with the call recording feature. In such scenarios, the Google Phone app might be the best option.

You can simply get the Google’s Phone app through the play store whereas some smartphones have it pre-installed. After installation, open the Google Phone app and click on the three dots which represent the ‘settings’ option and then click on Call recording and enable “Numbers not in your contacts.” Selecting this option enables auto call recording for numbers that are not in your contact list. To record the calls with the saved numbers, you will have to manually turn them on every time.

OnePlus users with newer handsets will find the Google Phone app installed on their phones as the auto call record function on the devices is not available anymore. Old OnePlus phones allow for auto call record feature. Samsung users will find similar functionality on their devices as well. Users can simply go to the Phone app and tap on the three-dotted icon, after which they will be able to access the Settings section. Here, you will see a” Record calls” option, just tap on it and enable Auto-record calls. As far as other smartphones are considered, users can open the dialer app, and visit the settings section.