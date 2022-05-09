OnePlus Nord 2T Geekbench Listing Confirms Dimensity 1300 SoC, 8GB RAM and More

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, OnePlus, is soon going to launch its OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone globally. The specification and design details of the new smartphone joining the Nord series have emerged online as it was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site. The Nord 2T handset is arriving with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, making it the first device to feature the chipset in global markets. The Dimensity 1300 chipset comes as a successor to the Dimensity 1200 SoC, which was featured in Nord 2T. Let’s take a look at the specification and features of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications and Features

The Geekbench listing of the OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone shows that the device comes with the model number CPH2399. The listing has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. The processor is built on the 6nm process, and Nord 2T will be the first smartphone to feature in India. As far as the performance of the device is considered, Nord 2T scored 474 and 2933 in Geekbench’s single-core and multi-core tests.

The processor on the device will be coupled with 8GB of RAM, as seen in the listing, and the handset will operate on Android 12 with Oxygen OS 12 on top. Previous reports have informed that the device is most likely going to be backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The smartphone is expected to feature 128GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to launch with a 6.43-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution which was also available in the previous version. The device has an AMOLED display and comes with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen housing the selfie camera. The display of the device supports a 90Hz refresh rate.

As far as the camera specifications are considered, the device features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor with support for OIS. The secondary cameras include an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The front of the smartphone will come with a 32MP selfie camera.