Reliance Jio All 1.5GB/Day Prepaid Plans – Is It Worth For Budget Users

The leading telecom operator of the country – Reliance Jio recently added a few new 1.5GB daily data prepaid plans expanding its portfolio even further. The newly added plans include the ones that come with Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions. 1.5GB daily data plans are most suitable for budget users who are looking for a moderate amount of data at reasonable price tags. Let’s take a look at all the 1.5GB daily data packs offered by Reliance Jio to determine whether it is worth the money or not.

The cheapest from Jio comes at a price tag of Rs 119 which offers 1.5GB data per day for a very short validity of 14 days. Jio offers another 1.5GB/day plan for a 23-day validity period at a price tag of Rs 199. The next two plans on the list are also short validity plans. Jio offers a 1.5GB/day pack for Rs 239 with a validity period of 28 days. The other pack comes with a validity period of a 1-month which has been made mandatory for all the telcos. For one month, Jio offers 1.5GB data per day at a price tag of Rs 259.

The next plan on the list is a mid-term plan that offers 1.5GB data per day at Rs 479. The validity period of this pack is 56 days. Jio offers another plan with 56-day validity but there’s a difference. For Rs 583, Jio offers 1.5GB/day with an added subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. Apart from these, the telco offers two long-term plans.

The first long-term plan comes at a price tag of Rs 666 and is one of the trending plans on the company’s website. For Rs 666, users get 1.5GB data per day for a validity period of 84 days. The other plan also comes with an 84-day validity period but offers a Disney+ Hotstar subscription along with 1.5GB data per day. The cost of this plan is Rs 783.

Lastly, Jio offers an annual plan which comes at a price tag of Rs 2,545 and offers 1.5GB data per day for 336 days. It is to be noted that the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription is worth ?149 for a period of three months. All the mentioned plans come with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day.

