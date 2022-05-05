Airtel Launches Two new Disney+ Hotstar Plans With Three Months Validity

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, has launched two new prepaid plans for the users. With these two new plans, the company will be offering three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. There are more plans offered by the telco which bundle a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, but these plans offer the over-the-top (OTT) benefit for one complete year. However, as mentioned above, these two new plans offer the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription with only three months of validity. The two newly launched plans will cost users Rs 399 and Rs 839 and were first spotted by a TelecomTalk community member who goes by the name Vaibhav. Let’s see their benefits.

Bharti Airtel Rs 399 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel offers its Rs 399 prepaid plan with 2.5GB of daily data along with 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. Users also get access to three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. This plan carries a validity of 28 days only and brings a ton of Airtel Thanks benefits, including a free one month trial of the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo 24|7 Circle and more.

Bharti Airtel Rs 839 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel offers its Rs 839 prepaid plan with a longer validity of 84 days. With this plan as well users get a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months. The data offered with this plan is 2GB daily along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The company bundles Airtel Thanks benefits with this plan as well, which includes Airtel Xstream Mobile Pack too, amongst other things.

These are the two newly launched plans by Airtel. It is worth noting that on Wednesday, Reliance Jio also launched four new prepaid plans with three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. It also included a data-only plan which Bharti Airtel hasn’t launched. These plans are mostly there to help with boosting the average revenue per user (ARPU) because there was hardly any need for a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months. Users can get it for one year by simply paying Rs 499.