Jio, Airtel and Vi Offer These Reasonably Priced 2GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans

Telecom operators in India provide a variety of prepaid plans for their subscribers to choose from. The most popular prepaid plan, however, remains the daily data packs offered by the telcos. The daily data packs have a wide range from high data expensive plans to low data-offering affordable plans. With a majority of the user base in India being budget-centric, the cheaper prepaid plans are always high in demand. Mentioned below are the most reasonably priced 2GB/Day daily data plans offered by Jio, Airtel and Vi along with the plan details.

Jio’s Affordable Options

The cheapest 2GB/Day plan from Jio comes at a price tag of Rs 249. For Rs 249, Jio offers a prepaid plan that provides 2GB data per day for a validity period of 23 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The next plan on the list from Jio costs Rs 299 and offers 2GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Lastly, for just under Rs 500, Jio offers one of its most popular prepaid plans. Jio offers a Rs 499 plan that comes with a validity period of 28 days and offers 2GB data per day until the validity period. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Moreover, new users also get a subscription to Jio Prime Membership with the purchase of these plans. In addition to these benefits, the Rs 499 prepaid plan also comes with access to the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform as well as a few Jio applications.

Two Plans from Airtel

Airtel provides multiple 2GB daily data plans, however, only a few of those are super affordable. In fact, Rs 499 plan from the telco is similar to that of Jio. Airtel offers a 2GB/day plan at a price tag of Rs 499 that comes with a validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. The plan also gives access to Disney+ Hotstar mobile along with a free trial of the Amazon Prime Video mobile edition.

In addition to this, Airtel offers another prepaid plan that comes at a price tag of Rs 359 and provides 2GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. This plan as well offers a free trial of the Amazon Prime Video mobile edition. In addition to this, Airtel has also recently added a Rs 319 pack that offers 2GB data per day for 1-month validity with the same additional benefits as Rs 359 pack.

Vi’s Cheapest 2GB/Day Plan

Vodafone Idea or Vi has several 2GB daily data plans in its portfolio, although only two plans fit the list. Both of these plans are actually identical to that of Airtel. Vi offers a prepaid plan that comes at a price tag of Rs 359 and provides 2GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Moreover, Vi offers a 2GB/day plan at a price tag of Rs 499 that comes with a validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. The plan also gives access to Disney+ Hotstar mobile.

Vi also offers some added benefits with these plans such as the “Binge All Night” benefit with which users can binge through the internet with no limits during the time period of 12 midnight to 6 am. Additionally, Vi offers a “Weekend Roll Over” feature using which users can carry forward the unused daily data from Monday-Friday to Saturday and Sunday. Apart from this, Vi also offers up to 2GB of additional backup data every month along with access to Vi Movies and TV.