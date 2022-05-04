Jio Launches New Prepaid Plans With 3 Months Disney+ Hotstar

Reliance Jio has launched multiple new prepaid plans, which will now come with a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months. Until now, all the existing prepaid plans which offer Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit come with a one-year subscription and are slightly more expensive than what users would have liked. But now, the company has launched four new plans which will offer three months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

The four new prepaid plans launched by Reliance Jio are Rs 151, Rs 333, Rs 583, and Rs 783 plans. Let’s see what they offer to the consumers.

Reliance Jio Rs 151 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 151 plan is a data-only plan offering 8GB of data to the users. To take advantage of this plan, users also need an active base plan. This plan will bundle a three months subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for the users.

Reliance Jio Rs 333 Prepaid Plan

With the Rs 333 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio, users will get 1.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 28 days. There will be Jio apps bundled along with a three months subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. The Prime subscription will be offered to the new customers for free with this plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 583 and Rs 783 Plans

The benefits of the Rs 583 plan and the Rs 783 prepaid plans from Jio are the same as the Rs 333 plan except for their validity. With the Rs 583 plan, users get 56 days of validity, while with the Rs 783 plan, users get 84 days of validity.

Note that the prime subscription is not offered for free with these two plans, and the new users will be charged Rs 100 for the prime membership. None of the other prepaid plans in the industry currently offer three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan to the users.