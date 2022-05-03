Jio Way Behind Airtel in Bundled Service Offerings

Reliance Jio can never do what Bharti Airtel can do with Airtel Black. Airtel Black is one of the most unique bundled digital services in the country. Even Vodafone Idea can’t follow Airtel’s steps in creating services such as Airtel Black.

Jio might be the number one telecom operator in the country, but it doesn’t have any Direct-to-Home (DTH) arm to compete with Airtel’s DTH brand. The fact is, to create a service such as Airtel Black, which has all the following — fiber broadband, postpaid mobile, and DTH services, Jio must own a DTH business.

Jio does provide users with a Smart Box when they purchase any JioFiber connection bundled with over-the-top (OTT) subscriptions. But the thing is, that isn’t a full-fledged DTH service from the company.

Jio Doesn’t Even Bundle Postpaid and Broadband

What’s funny here is that Jio is not even trying to solve customer problems the way Airtel is. Airtel created this superior service where customers can add in family members on the postpaid connection and then also take up broadband as well as DTH services and only need to pay a single bill for all of them.

Look’s like Jio’s not paying enough attention here to offer not only network services but also a convenient overall experience like Airtel is doing. Or maybe Jio has gone a tad bit lazy after tasting sweet success over the last few years.

Reliance Jio can actually bundle prepaid/postpaid services with a broadband connection to offer a better and more convenient service to users. But it looks like the telco is not interested in doing so, or something like that would have come by now.

Even Vodafone Idea cannot do so. But the reason why I have focused on comparing Jio with Airtel is that Jio is in a much better position with mobile and broadband services than Vodafone Idea is. Further, in the eyes of Indian customers, it is always Jio vs Airtel.

Well, in this case, where the customer convenience matter, Airtel has taken the lead, and more premium customers will navigate towards Airtel because the telco clearly focuses on customer experience a whole lot more than Reliance Jio.