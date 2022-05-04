Bharti Airtel Offers This Benefit With Prepaid Plans that Jio, Vi and BSNL Don’t

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, bundles a benefit with its prepaid plans that none of the other telcos do, including Vodafone Idea (Vi), Reliance Jio, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The benefit that I am talking about will be uncovered later in the article. For now, let’s talk about these plans and what’s really different about them.

There are only two plans offered by Bharti Airtel which come with this unique benefit. Both the plans fall in the spectrum of the expensive category. Further, with either of the plans, users get heavy amounts of data.

The plans that I am talking about come for Rs 699 and Rs 999.

Bharti Airtel Rs 699 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel offers its Rs 699 prepaid plan with 3GB of daily data with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This is not exactly a short-term plan nor a medium-term plan. With the Rs 699 plan from Bharti Airtel, users get 56 days of validity. I am still not revealing the unique benefit offered by this plan. For that, keep reading.

The Rs 699 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel also brings Airtel Thanks benefits for users, which include free subscriptions to many platforms such as Airtel Xstream Mobile Pack, Hellotunes, FASTag cashback, Shaw Academy, and more.

Let’s move on to the Rs 999 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel Rs 999 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 999 prepaid plan comes with 2.5GB of daily data along with 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. This plan is offered to the users with a validity of 84 days, making it a medium-term plan. With this plan as well, users get access to the same Airtel Thanks benefits.

So what is the unique benefit here that neither Jio, Vodafone Idea, or BSNL offers to their customers.

The unique benefit is of the Amazon Prime membership. Yes, both these plans bundle a free Amazon Prime membership for the users. This will allow users to access all the Amazon applications such as Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music, and more.

However, note that with the Rs 699 prepaid plan, the validity of the Amazon Prime subscription is of 56 days, while with the Rs 999 prepaid plan, the validity increases to 84 days. It is the same as the overall validity of the plan.

Amazon Prime’s yearly subscription will cost users Rs 1,499, while for the monthly and quarterly subscriptions, users will have to pay Rs 179 and Rs 459, respectively. It is strange to see the other operators not doing the same, to be honest.