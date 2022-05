BSNL Prepaid Plans That Are Priced Under Rs 200

The state-owned telecom operator BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd) offers some of the cheapest prepaid plans, particularly in comparison to the private operators. The telco offers plans with amazing benefits and also at affordable price tags. Mentioned below are some of the cheapest prepaid plans provided by BSNL that are priced under Rs 200.

The Prepaid Plans

The first two plans on the list are quite the cheap options offered by the telco. STV_49 plan from BSNL costs Rs 49 and offers free 100 minutes of voice calls along with a total of 2GB data for a validity period of 24 days. On the other hand, the STV_99 pack from BSNL offers basic unlimited voice calls for a validity period of 22 days at Rs 99. There is also a Voice_135 pack which provides 1440 minutes of voice call for a validity period of 24 days at Rs 135.

Moving on to packs with data offers as well, the STV_118 plan from BSNL comes at a price tag of Rs 118 and offers 0.5GB data per day along with unlimited voice calls for a validity period of 26 days. STV_147 pack from the telco, on the other hand, provides a total of 10GB data along with unlimited voice calls and access to BSNL tunes for a validity period of 30 days at Rs 147.

Moving on is an STV_185 plan that provides unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS as well as 1GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days at Rs 185. The plan also offers access to BSNL Tunes. Voice_187 pack from the telco, however, provides unlimited voice calls with 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 28 days as well but offers 2GB data per day for Rs 187.

STV_97 from BSNL comes at a price tag of Rs 97 and offers unlimited voice calls along with 2GB data per day for a validity period of 18 days. There are also only data plans offered by the company DataTSunami_98 from the telco offers 2GB/day for a validity period of 22 days for Rs 98. Data_WFH_151 pack from the telco offers 40GB of total data for 28 days and comes with access to Zing at a price tag of Rs 151. STV_198 from the company offers 2GB/day for a validity period of 50 days at Rs 198.