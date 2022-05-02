Bharti Airtel Introduces New Prepaid Plan to Get an Edge Over Jio, Vi

Bharti Airtel has recently introduced a new prepaid plan for its users across the country. The plan that we are talking about is a unique one and also bundles over-the-top (OTT) benefits for the users. This new plan from Bharti Airtel offers users medium-term validity with an ample amount of data, and that is why it can be a perfect option for heavy data users. The plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 999. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits of the Rs 999 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel Rs 999 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 999 prepaid plan was introduced recently, and it is a heavy data plan focused on users going for a medium-term validity option. The Rs 999 prepaid plan from Airtel comes with 2.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. With this plan, users also get over-the-top (OTT) benefits.

First of all, there’s an Amazon Prime Membership of 84 days included, which gives you access to the suite of Amazon Prime apps such as Prime Video, Prime Music, and more. Then, there’s also access to the Airtel Xstream Mobile Pack, with which users can access any one of the Xstream Channels at no additional cost.

Other Airtel Thanks benefits, including Apollo 24|7 Circle, Shaw Academy, FASTag cashback, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music, are also bundled.

Note that this is not the first 2.5GB daily data prepaid plan offered by Bharti Airtel. Users can get another such plan for Rs 449. The thing with this plan is that it comes with 28 days of validity only. Further, there’s no Amazon Prime subscription offered with this plan. However, there are Airtel Thanks benefits which include a free one month (30 days) trial of the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition.

It will be interesting to see whether the Rs 999 prepaid plan from Airtel can make a difference in the telco’s performance.