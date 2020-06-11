BSNL Rs 99 Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Calling Now Offers Caller Tunes for 22 Days

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Wednesday revised its Special Tariff Voucher (STV) 99 plan with unlimited calling facility to include free Personalised Ring Back Tone service (PRBT). BSNL Tamil Nadu Circle highlighted the plan through a tweet. The operator charges Rs 30 per month as the PRBT subscription costs. Further, BSNL charges Rs 12 from users for each song selection with the songs said to be valid for 30 days. The STV 99 plan is one of the three standalone plans that focuses on unlimited voice benefits while other plans focus on data or combine data with voice benefits. BSNL also offers an STV 319 and a Plan Voucher (PV) 999 plan that offers similar unlimited voice calling facilities to users.

BSNL Revises STV 99 Plan with Unlimited Voice Calling Facility

The STV 99 plan priced at Rs 99 enables users to make unlimited voice calls till a fair usage limit of 250 minutes per day for 22 days. BSNL notes that the users will be charged at base tariffs beyond 250 minutes of usage while calls to premium numbers and international numbers are also said to invite charges.

The STV 99 plan is available in several circles including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand.

Additionally, BSNL users in Karnataka, Kolkata, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand and West Bengal can also subscribe to the plan and receive similar benefits.

BSNL Offers STV 99 with Reduced Benefits in Several Circles

However, BSNL users in Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura can subscribe to the STV 99 plan with unlimited calls and free access to PRBT service but will receive a reduced validity of 21 days.

In Assam, BSNL users can subscribe to the same STV 99 plan but the operator does not offer free PRBT service.

The operator provides a 20 day validity to its STV 99 plan in Kerala and Lakshadweep but offers other benefits including unlimited calls and free PRBT service.

Meanwhile, BSNL users in Andaman and Nicobar Islands can subscribe to the STV 99 plan with unlimited calling and free PRBT access but will receive a reduced validity of 15 days.