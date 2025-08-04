BSNL to Deploy Private 5G for Numaligarh Refinery

Reported by Tanuja K

The MoU was signed between the companies during a workshop on driving Industry 4.0 technologies adoption. The workshop included conversations about 5G CNPN, digital twins, 3D printing with AI, virtual formulation, AR/VR/MR, IoT and big data analytics.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has singed a Memorandum of Understand (MoU) with the Numaligarh Refinery.
  • The telco will be deploying a private 5G network for the company.
  • In the oil refinery sector, this would be the first private 5G deployment.

bsnl to deploy private 5g for numaligarh

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has singed a Memorandum of Understand (MoU) with the Numaligarh Refinery. The telco will be deploying a private 5G network for the company. In the oil refinery sector, this would be the first private 5G deployment. This not only puts Numaligarh Refinery in focus, but also BSNL. With this deployment, the companies said that better and more secure networks will be established which are ultra-reliable and can deliver real-time industry connectivity.




The MoU was signed between the companies during a workshop on driving Industry 4.0 technologies adoption. The workshop included conversations about 5G CNPN, digital twins, 3D printing with AI, virtual formulation, AR/VR/MR, IoT and big data analytics.

Sudhakararao Papa, Director of Enterprise Business at BSNL said that this is a historic milestone for the companies in the adoption of 5G and Industry 4.0 within India's industrial ecosystem.

"The deployment of a dedicated 5G CNPN at NRL will mark a technological leap forward—not only in connectivity but in redefining how core industries can operate in the future. As a trusted public telecom provider, BSNL is proud to pioneer this journey toward a self-reliant, digitally intelligent Bharat," said Robert J Ravi, CMD, BSNL.

BSNL will also start deploying 5G for retail customers in the near future. The company is currently on the track to complete 4G rollout for one lakh sites. Everyone's waiting to see the announcement from BSNL for the same. BSNL has also been focusing on profitability. The company posted net profits for two consecutive quarters in FY25. On top of that, the subscriber base increased by several million users because of tariff hikes from the private telcos.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

