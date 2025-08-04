India Adds Over 6,000 New 5G BTS in July 2025

Reported by Kripa B 0

Vodafone Idea ramps up its 5G expansion, Reliance Jio leads with slicing tech, Airtel partners with AI firm, and BSNL pioneers private 5G networks.

Highlights

  • India adds 6,450 new 5G BTS in July—highest monthly gain in 2025.
  • Vodafone Idea expands 5G to 18 cities, aims full rollout by August.
  • BSNL and NRL collaborate on India's first 5G private network in a refinery.

Follow Us

India Adds Over 6,000 New 5G BTS in July 2025
India added over 6,000 new 5G base stations (BTS) in July 2025, significantly higher than the over 4,000 BTS rolled out in the previous month of June 2025. Vodafone Idea (Vi) claims to be in the process of rolling out 5G in 17 priority circles—where the telco has acquired the 5G spectrum—by August 2025. This means that by the end of this month, we can expect the telco to complete its 5G rollout. Vi's 5G services are currently available in 18 cities, with Meerut in Uttar Pradesh being the most recent addition. The company plans to expand its 5G coverage to more cities in the coming days.

Also Read: India Adds Over 4,000 New 5G BTS in June 2025




India 5G BTS Data

According to the Department of Telecommunications, the total number of deployed 5G BTS stands at 4,92,520 as of the end of July 2025, up from 4,86,070 in June 2025, 4,81,758 in May 2025, and 4,78,459 as of the end of April 2025. This indicates that 6,450 5G BTS were deployed in July. June saw the addition of 4,312 5G BTS; May saw the addition of 3,299 5G BTS; April saw the addition of 4,225 5G BTS; March saw the addition of 4,442 5G BTS; while February saw the addition of 2,172 5G BTS.

Also Read: India Adds Over 3,000 5G BTS in May 2025, Marking a Slower Rollout

5G BTS Deployments in India

Sl. No
State/UT
BTS as on
30 June 202531 July 2025BTS Additions in July 2025
1Andaman & Nicobar1381380
2Andhra Pradesh1958719781194
3Arunachal Pradesh6876903
4Assam9617970285
5Bihar2531225716404
6Chandigarh (UT)8058083
7Chhattisgarh6813691097
8UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu3984024
9Delhi131391320970
10Goa100710169
10Gujarat3254733445898
12Haryana1789018016126
13Himachal Pradesh4368443062
14Jammu & Kashmir (UT)74877602115
15Jharkhand9972998412
16Karnataka3284333184341
17Kerala2020720540333
18Laddakh2672736
Lakshadweep (UT)440
19Madhya Pradesh2049920735236
20Maharashtra5038650966580
21Manipur127512805
22Meghalaya8618610
23Mizoram496495-1
24Nagaland7927942
25Odisha1333413530196
26Puducherry (UT)6216254
27Punjab1696017135175
28Rajasthan2901429314300
29Sikkim3453461
30Tamil Nadu3605736396339
31Telangana1848418708224
32Tripura137213742
33Uttar Pradesh5505456023969
34Uttarakhand5747576518
35West Bengal3168532323638
Grand Total4860704925206450
5G BTS Monthly Addition
6450

Also Read: India Adds Over 4,000 5G BTS in April 2025, Fewer Than in March

Recent Operator Trends

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea most recently launched its 5G services in Meerut starting August 1, 2025. "This expansion is part of Vi’s ongoing 5G rollout across many cities, in its 17 priority circles where it has acquired 5G spectrum," the telco announced on July 31, 2025. The telco partnered with Nokia to deploy AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) to automatically optimise network performance.

Reliance Jio: Reliance Jio recently said it has deployed 10 network slices on its indigenous 5G standalone (SA) core network to support a range of use cases. Jio's network slicing technology is live nationwide, powering real-world applications purpose-built for a range of use cases, including enterprise applications, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud gaming, Jio's fixed wireless access (FWA) service JioAirFiber, and mission-critical services.

Bharti Airtel: Airtel has partnered with Perplexity to offer a complimentary 12-month subscription to Perplexity Pro for all its customers across mobile, broadband, and DTH services. With this, over 360 million Airtel customers can experience AI capability services, marking Perplexity's first collaboration with an Indian telecom operator.

Also Read: 70 Percent of Eligible Vodafone Idea Users Experience Vi 5G in Live Cities

BSNL: State-run telecom firm BSNL has signed a pact with public sector firm Numaligarh Refinery Limited for the deployment of a 5G private network in the refinery sector, BSNL said in a post on X on August 2, 2025.

"A significant milestone in India's digital journey! BSNL and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) have partnered to pioneer Industry 4.0 adoption with advanced technologies like 5G CNPN, Digital Twins, AR/VR, IoT, and Big Data. This collaboration marks a transformative step toward industrial innovation, operational excellence, and a self-reliant digital India," the statement read.

Under this MoU, BSNL and NRL will collaborate to deploy India's first 5G CNPN (Captive Non-Public Network) within the refinery sector. BSNL has recently launched its 5G services, branded as Q 5G, and is now offering the 'Azadi Ka Plan' for new and MNP users to experience its 4G network.

Also Read: BSNL Launches Azadi Ka Plan at Rs 1 to Get True Digital Freedom

The plan, priced at Rs 1, offers users unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data per day (40 Kbps after FUP)—all with a validity of 30 days—along with a free SIM. The offer is valid from August 1 to August 31, 2025.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Habib :

Plz faraz vai your email ID

Indus Towers Benefits from Vi's Clearance of Past Dues

shivraj roy :

What problems are you facing with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is a minimum 1.37 lakh device

Apple Registers Record Revenue in India Yet Again

Rachit :

If we compare to older times this plan still looks cheaper. I give you an example: I have 149 vouchers…

Reliance Jio Most Affordable Prepaid Pack

rahul_yadav :

Once BSNL announce anything new it take 2-3 Days to start at every BSNL office. I faced this problem in…

BSNL Launches Azadi Ka Plan at Rs 1 to Get…

rahul_yadav :

Applying for BSNL Fiber online usually does not work. You need to go to your nearest BSNL office. There you…

BSNL's Rs 999 Broadband Plan is a Great Offer

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments