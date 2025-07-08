India Adds Over 4,000 New 5G BTS in June 2025

India added over 4,000 new 5G base stations (BTS) in June 2025, slightly higher than the 3,299 BTS rolled out in the previous month of May 2025. Vodafone Idea (Vi) claims to be in the process of rolling out 5G in 17 priority circles, where the telco has acquired the 5G spectrum, by August 2025. This means roughly two months for the telco to complete its 5G rollout. The telco recently announced the next phase of its 5G rollout, with plans to expand 5G coverage to 23 additional cities. The state-run telco BSNL is also in the process of completing its Phase 1 4G rollout, with 95,000 sites installed across India, 90,000 sites commissioned, and over 74,000 currently live on the network, according to the Communications Minister.
Also Read: India Adds Over 3,000 5G BTS in May 2025, Marking a Slower Rollout
India 5G BTS Data
According to the Department of Telecommunications, the total number of deployed 5G BTS stands at 4,86,070 as of the end of June 2025, up from 4,81,758 in May 2025 and 4,78,459 as of the end of April 2025. This implies a total of 4,312 5G BTS were deployed in June 2025. May saw the addition of 3,299 5G BTS; April saw the addition of 4,225 5G BTS; March saw the addition of 4,442 5G BTS; while February saw the addition of 2,172 5G BTS.
5G BTS Deployments in India
Sl. No
State/UT
|BTS as on
|31 May 2025
|30 June 2025
|BTS Additions in June 2025
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar
|137
|138
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|19420
|19587
|167
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|687
|687
|0
|4
|Assam
|9595
|9617
|22
|5
|Bihar
|25143
|25312
|169
|6
|Chandigarh (UT)
|809
|805
|-4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|6749
|6813
|64
|8
|UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|397
|398
|1
|9
|Delhi
|13006
|13139
|133
|10
|Goa
|998
|1007
|9
|10
|Gujarat
|32321
|32547
|226
|12
|Haryana
|17736
|17890
|154
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4356
|4368
|12
|14
|Jammu & Kashmir (UT)
|7435
|7487
|52
|15
|Jharkhand
|9982
|9972
|-10
|16
|Karnataka
|32492
|32843
|351
|17
|Kerala
|20103
|20207
|104
|18
|Laddakh
|261
|267
|6
|Lakshadweep (UT)
|4
|4
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|20313
|20499
|186
|20
|Maharashtra
|49654
|50386
|732
|21
|Manipur
|1273
|1275
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|855
|861
|6
|23
|Mizoram
|496
|496
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|793
|792
|-1
|25
|Odisha
|13139
|13334
|195
|26
|Puducherry (UT)
|617
|621
|4
|27
|Punjab
|16894
|16960
|66
|28
|Rajasthan
|28624
|29014
|390
|29
|Sikkim
|344
|345
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|35965
|36057
|92
|31
|Telangana
|18291
|18484
|193
|32
|Tripura
|1369
|1372
|3
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|54388
|55054
|666
|34
|Uttarakhand
|5794
|5747
|-47
|35
|West Bengal
|31318
|31685
|367
|Grand Total
|481758
|486070
|4312
5G BTS Monthly Addition
|4312
Also Read: India Adds Over 4,000 5G BTS in April 2025, Fewer Than in March
Current Network Trends
Current trends indicate that India's largest operator, Reliance Jio, is reportedly planning to deploy advanced Wi-Fi technologies to leverage spectrum in bands such as 26 GHz in order to deliver high-speed networks to users. Bharti Airtel has been expanding its edge data center network beyond cities to cater to the needs of high-performance applications (AI, IoT) and video streaming. Vodafone Idea, as mentioned earlier, is in the process of rolling out 5G and launching offers and plans for its users. BSNL has recently launched its 5G services branded as Q 5G and is now offering a 400GB pack at Rs 400 for its users to experience its 4G network.
Also Read: India Adds Over 4,440 5G BTS in March 2025, Possibly Driven by Vodafone Idea
That's it for now from the telcos as we highlight the 5G BTS status in India as of June 2025. See you in the next BTS story. What do you think the pace of BTS is, considering the 5G deployments of Vi? Do come over to the groups mentioned below and share your thoughts.
You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community, TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel or Telegram group Telecom Circle for updates and discussions.