India Adds Over 4,000 New 5G BTS in June 2025

Reported by Kripa B 0

5G expansion in India continues steadily as operators ramp up deployments and services; BSNL pushes ahead with 4G and Q 5G launches.

Highlights

  • India deployed 4,312 5G BTS in June 2025, surpassing May’s 3,299.
  • Vi plans 5G rollout in 17 circles by August 2025.
  • Airtel extends edge data centers beyond major cities.

Follow Us

India Adds Over 4,000 5G BTS in May 2025
India added over 4,000 new 5G base stations (BTS) in June 2025, slightly higher than the 3,299 BTS rolled out in the previous month of May 2025. Vodafone Idea (Vi) claims to be in the process of rolling out 5G in 17 priority circles, where the telco has acquired the 5G spectrum, by August 2025. This means roughly two months for the telco to complete its 5G rollout. The telco recently announced the next phase of its 5G rollout, with plans to expand 5G coverage to 23 additional cities. The state-run telco BSNL is also in the process of completing its Phase 1 4G rollout, with 95,000 sites installed across India, 90,000 sites commissioned, and over 74,000 currently live on the network, according to the Communications Minister.

Also Read: India Adds Over 3,000 5G BTS in May 2025, Marking a Slower Rollout




India 5G BTS Data

According to the Department of Telecommunications, the total number of deployed 5G BTS stands at 4,86,070 as of the end of June 2025, up from 4,81,758 in May 2025 and 4,78,459 as of the end of April 2025. This implies a total of 4,312 5G BTS were deployed in June 2025. May saw the addition of 3,299 5G BTS; April saw the addition of 4,225 5G BTS; March saw the addition of 4,442 5G BTS; while February saw the addition of 2,172 5G BTS.

5G BTS Deployments in India

Sl. No
State/UT
BTS as on
31 May 202530 June 2025BTS Additions in June 2025
1Andaman & Nicobar1371381
2Andhra Pradesh1942019587167
3Arunachal Pradesh6876870
4Assam9595961722
5Bihar2514325312169
6Chandigarh (UT)809805-4
7Chhattisgarh6749681364
8UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu3973981
9Delhi1300613139133
10Goa99810079
10Gujarat3232132547226
12Haryana1773617890154
13Himachal Pradesh4356436812
14Jammu & Kashmir (UT)7435748752
15Jharkhand99829972-10
16Karnataka3249232843351
17Kerala2010320207104
18Laddakh2612676
Lakshadweep (UT)440
19Madhya Pradesh2031320499186
20Maharashtra4965450386732
21Manipur127312752
22Meghalaya8558616
23Mizoram4964960
24Nagaland793792-1
25Odisha1313913334195
26Puducherry (UT)6176214
27Punjab168941696066
28Rajasthan2862429014390
29Sikkim3443451
30Tamil Nadu359653605792
31Telangana1829118484193
32Tripura136913723
33Uttar Pradesh5438855054666
34Uttarakhand57945747-47
35West Bengal3131831685367
Grand Total4817584860704312
5G BTS Monthly Addition
4312

Also Read: India Adds Over 4,000 5G BTS in April 2025, Fewer Than in March

Current Network Trends

Current trends indicate that India's largest operator, Reliance Jio, is reportedly planning to deploy advanced Wi-Fi technologies to leverage spectrum in bands such as 26 GHz in order to deliver high-speed networks to users. Bharti Airtel has been expanding its edge data center network beyond cities to cater to the needs of high-performance applications (AI, IoT) and video streaming. Vodafone Idea, as mentioned earlier, is in the process of rolling out 5G and launching offers and plans for its users. BSNL has recently launched its 5G services branded as Q 5G and is now offering a 400GB pack at Rs 400 for its users to experience its 4G network.

Also Read: India Adds Over 4,440 5G BTS in March 2025, Possibly Driven by Vodafone Idea

That's it for now from the telcos as we highlight the 5G BTS status in India as of June 2025. See you in the next BTS story. What do you think the pace of BTS is, considering the 5G deployments of Vi? Do come over to the groups mentioned below and share your thoughts.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community, TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel or Telegram group Telecom Circle for updates and discussions.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shubh :

Banks wouldn't even lend 200 crores to Vi until government converts AGR dues to equity or provides relief on payment…

Vodafone Idea Unlikely to Receive Further Relief or Payment Extension:…

Cryogenic :

But Recently Vi has decided to go in Airtel's footstep, they are now reducing incoming validity after recharge expires to…

Vi Reaches 106 Petabytes Daily Data Capacity, Focuses Growth on…

lbp :

may be VI want more users to use 5g since no spectrum usages charges 5g bands and other bands purchased…

Vi Reaches 106 Petabytes Daily Data Capacity, Focuses Growth on…

Faraz :

BSNL just plays with national sentiments of pride. It never offered proper 2G or 3G network. On one side BSNL…

Vi Reaches 106 Petabytes Daily Data Capacity, Focuses Growth on…

Faraz :

in September 2018, Vodafone Idea was not even (Vi), both entity were seperate with total use of around 450 million…

Vi Reaches 106 Petabytes Daily Data Capacity, Focuses Growth on…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments