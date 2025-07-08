India Adds Over 4,000 New 5G BTS in June 2025



India added over 4,000 new 5G base stations (BTS) in June 2025, slightly higher than the 3,299 BTS rolled out in the previous month of May 2025. Vodafone Idea (Vi) claims to be in the process of rolling out 5G in 17 priority circles, where the telco has acquired the 5G spectrum, by August 2025. This means roughly two months for the telco to complete its 5G rollout. The telco recently announced the next phase of its 5G rollout, with plans to expand 5G coverage to 23 additional cities. The state-run telco BSNL is also in the process of completing its Phase 1 4G rollout, with 95,000 sites installed across India, 90,000 sites commissioned, and over 74,000 currently live on the network, according to the Communications Minister.

India 5G BTS Data

According to the Department of Telecommunications, the total number of deployed 5G BTS stands at 4,86,070 as of the end of June 2025, up from 4,81,758 in May 2025 and 4,78,459 as of the end of April 2025. This implies a total of 4,312 5G BTS were deployed in June 2025. May saw the addition of 3,299 5G BTS; April saw the addition of 4,225 5G BTS; March saw the addition of 4,442 5G BTS; while February saw the addition of 2,172 5G BTS.

5G BTS Deployments in India

Sl. No State/UT BTS as on 31 May 2025 30 June 2025 BTS Additions in June 2025 1 Andaman & Nicobar 137 138 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 19420 19587 167 3 Arunachal Pradesh 687 687 0 4 Assam 9595 9617 22 5 Bihar 25143 25312 169 6 Chandigarh (UT) 809 805 -4 7 Chhattisgarh 6749 6813 64 8 UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 397 398 1 9 Delhi 13006 13139 133 10 Goa 998 1007 9 10 Gujarat 32321 32547 226 12 Haryana 17736 17890 154 13 Himachal Pradesh 4356 4368 12 14 Jammu & Kashmir (UT) 7435 7487 52 15 Jharkhand 9982 9972 -10 16 Karnataka 32492 32843 351 17 Kerala 20103 20207 104 18 Laddakh 261 267 6 Lakshadweep (UT) 4 4 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 20313 20499 186 20 Maharashtra 49654 50386 732 21 Manipur 1273 1275 2 22 Meghalaya 855 861 6 23 Mizoram 496 496 0 24 Nagaland 793 792 -1 25 Odisha 13139 13334 195 26 Puducherry (UT) 617 621 4 27 Punjab 16894 16960 66 28 Rajasthan 28624 29014 390 29 Sikkim 344 345 1 30 Tamil Nadu 35965 36057 92 31 Telangana 18291 18484 193 32 Tripura 1369 1372 3 33 Uttar Pradesh 54388 55054 666 34 Uttarakhand 5794 5747 -47 35 West Bengal 31318 31685 367 Grand Total 481758 486070 4312 5G BTS Monthly Addition 4312

Current Network Trends

Current trends indicate that India's largest operator, Reliance Jio, is reportedly planning to deploy advanced Wi-Fi technologies to leverage spectrum in bands such as 26 GHz in order to deliver high-speed networks to users. Bharti Airtel has been expanding its edge data center network beyond cities to cater to the needs of high-performance applications (AI, IoT) and video streaming. Vodafone Idea, as mentioned earlier, is in the process of rolling out 5G and launching offers and plans for its users. BSNL has recently launched its 5G services branded as Q 5G and is now offering a 400GB pack at Rs 400 for its users to experience its 4G network.

That's it for now from the telcos as we highlight the 5G BTS status in India as of June 2025.

