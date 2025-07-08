Indian Telcos Can Raise Tariffs by 10-12% by Year End

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Indian telecom operators are likely going to raise the tariffs by another 10-12% for the customers. This tariff hike could come by the end of this year, said an industry executive asking not to be named to ET.

Highlights

  • Indian telecom operators including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) raised mobile tariffs back in July 2024.
  • Now, after a year, the effect of tariff hikes has almost taken place for all telcos except Jio majorly.
  • The telcos even added a record number of active users in May 2025.

indian telcos can raise tariffs by 10

Indian telecom operators including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) raised mobile tariffs back in July 2024. Now, after a year, the effect of tariff hikes has almost taken place for all telcos except Jio majorly. The telcos even added a record number of active users in May 2025. This means that people have started accepting the new tariffs and have sort of become comfortable with it. This would prompt the telcos to gear up for another round of tariff hikes.




As per the executive, the telcos should be careful of raising the base tariffs this time as the last time it was increased by 11-23% and if it happens again, that could lead to subscriber churn.

The next round of tariff hikes could actually bring in tiered pricing for the customers. This is something that telcos have talked a lot about in the past. The telcos want consumers who are consuming more to pay more relatively than the customer who is consuming less. The telcos would be extremely careful this time around when it comes to raising tariffs for mobile plans. They always see a subscriber churn for at least a few months after the hikes and they wouldn't want to do it anytime soon.

Going by the trend, we can expect one tariff hike every two years. Thus, the next round of hikes can be some time in 2026. But since all of this is just speculation, it would be a good idea for the consumers to stay updated with all the latest developments. For that, just keep reading TelecomTalk.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

