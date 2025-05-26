

Reliance Jio has approached the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) seeking approval to deploy its 26 GHz 5G spectrum for WiFi-based broadband services in a move that could redefine spectrum usage strategy in India. The request has been made under Clause 2.3 of the Notice Inviting Application (NIA) for the July 2022 spectrum auction, which requires operators to obtain prior permission before repurposing mobile spectrum for alternative services, Financial Express reported, citing officials.

Request Under Clause 2.3 of NIA

As per the clause, such applications must be submitted at least six months ahead of deployment for the new use case. DoT officials reportedly confirmed that the request is under consideration.

26 GHz Remains Underutilised

The 26 GHz band, part of the millimetre-wave (mmWave) spectrum earmarked for ultra-high-speed 5G services, has seen limited commercial uptake due to ecosystem constraints, including lack of widespread device support.

The development follows Adani Group's recent exit from the 26 GHz band, after it sold its 400 MHz holding to Bharti Airtel due to the absence of a viable commercial use case. This underscores the evolving nature of mmWave spectrum utility as the 5G device and application ecosystem remains in a nascent stage.

Currently, Indian telecom operators primarily use the 5 GHz band for deploying WiFi-based broadband, while the 3,300 MHz (C-Band) and 26 GHz bands are designated for 5G mobile services. Jio previously stated that it is using the 26 GHz band for fixed wireless access (FWA) services.

Hybrid Deployment Model in Focus

Jio's proposal suggests a hybrid deployment model combining the broader coverage of the 5 GHz band with the high-capacity performance of 26 GHz, particularly suited for dense urban environments.

Officials cited in the report said Jio may be aiming to adopt a hybrid deployment strategy by combining the wide coverage of the 5 GHz band with the ultra-high-speed capacity of 26 GHz in dense urban zones. This approach could allow the operator to deliver targeted high-speed broadband services without relying entirely on traditional mobile 5G networks.

Financial Incentives Behind Strategy

Industry experts note that Jio's move may also be driven by financial considerations. Although spectrum usage charges (SUC) were waived for all airwaves acquired after September 2021, revenue from the 26 GHz band can be segregated from legacy holdings, thereby enabling operators to optimise SUC liabilities more effectively than with integrated networks using the 3,300 MHz band.

During the 2022 spectrum auctions, Jio had acquired 22,000 MHz in the 26 GHz band for Rs 6,990 crore, while Bharti Airtel picked up 17,600 MHz for Rs 5,592 crore. Jio's total auction outlay stood at Rs 88,078 crore, compared to Airtel's Rs 43,084 crore.

Bharti Airtel and Industry Trends

Officials reportedly said that if DoT grants Jio permission to use the 26 GHz band for WiFi services, Bharti is likely to file a similar request. Despite 26 GHz being earmarked for 5G globally, the ecosystem for large-scale mobile deployment in this band is yet to develop, with limited handset and equipment support available in most markets.

Unnamed analysts cited in the report noted that both operators acquired the 26 GHz band not just for future 5G deployments, but also to take advantage of its spectrum usage charge (SUC) benefits. While SUC has been waived for all spectrum bought after September 2021, the 26 GHz band offers a distinct financial edge: revenue from this band can be kept separate from SUC-liable legacy spectrum, helping reduce overall SUC obligations. By contrast, the 3,300 MHz band—though also SUC-free for post-2021 acquisitions—is generally used within integrated networks, where adjusted gross revenue (AGR) is combined with older spectrum, limiting opportunities for SUC optimisation.

COAI and 6 GHz Delicensing Debate

However, such a development could complicate the Cellular Operators Association of India's (COAI) opposition to the delicensing of the 6 GHz band for WiFi. The industry body has argued that unlicensed spectrum for WiFi could impair mobile network quality, but approval for licensed spectrum use in similar scenarios may weaken that stance.

