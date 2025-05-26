Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently turned profitable for the first time in several years. The telecom company has been struggling for years because of an inferior network infrastructure. But that's changing, slowly and how. There are more than 80,000 4G sites already deployed by BSNL across India. More sites are going to come in the near future. While 1 lakh sites is the milestone the company is eyeing for, there will be more sites after that. The question is, whether these sites will turn the fortune of BSNL or not.









BSNL Did Add Users, But it was Not Because of 4G

The 4G sites didn't help BSNL in adding users, the truth is, it was the tariff hikes from the private telcos. So BSNL did add users for five months in 2024, but after that it couldn't do it further. The trend reversed, people understood that they want 4G from the private telcos, and thus, they went back. This shows that people would pay more, but they prefer a better network service.

BSNL is improving its network. The company is not only deploying 4G and expanding it, but is also planning to launch 5G. The best thing is that the company is using homegrown network technology.

So the answer to the question, whether BSNL's 4G will turn the fortunes or not is simple. Customers won't mind paying a little more, but if BSNL can deliver a decent network service, customers will make the switch. Currently, BSNL is the cheapest operator, yet it isn't adding new users. This clearly shows that people don't trust the network of BSNL to be reliable. BSNL's 4G is what people have been looking forward to. Still, in many locations of the country, the telco's 4G is not present. This is bound to change, and the government is clearly set on its intent to do so.