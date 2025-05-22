BSNL Half Yearly Validity Plan Under Rs 1000 with 90GB Data

Reported by Tanuja K 0

BSNL's Rs 897 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 90GB of data. The speed reduces to 40 Kbps after the FUP (fair usage policy) data has been consumed.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has a pretty decent half yearly service validity prepaid plan available for customers.
  • The plan comes with a service validity of 180 days.
  • It offers plenty of data to the customers.

Follow Us

bsnl half yearly validity plan under rs

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has a pretty decent half yearly service validity prepaid plan available for customers. The plan comes with a service validity of 180 days. It offers plenty of data to the customers. There's also other benefits such as calling and SMS. If you are looking for an affordable half yearly validity plan, then you can definitely give this plan a consideration. The plan costs Rs 897 for the users. BSNL calls this plan, "half-year, full power." Let's take a look at the benefits of this plan.




Read More - BSNL Places Additional Orders to TCS for 4G Sites

BSNL Rs 897 Prepaid Plan Benefits

BSNL's Rs 897 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 90GB of data. The speed reduces to 40 Kbps after the FUP (fair usage policy) data has been consumed. This plan is available for customers throughout India. This is one of the most affordable prepaid plans in India that comes with half yearly validity.

BSNL is already in the process of deploying 4G everywhere in India. The telco is very close to achieving its target of 1 lakh 4G sites. With 4G and tariffs like this, BSNL would definitely become a great choice to be kept as a secondary SIM card.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj :

My New Vi Prepaid Sim which i bought from Kolkata Circle is coming to Mumbai tomorrow the vi store employee…

Vodafone Idea Unlimited Data Plans Come to Kolkata, Maharashtra &…

rahul_yadav :

If VoLTE isn’t working, first raise a complaint in the BSNL Selfcare App. If it still doesn’t work visit your…

BSNL Places Additional Orders to TCS for 4G Sites

Rohit :

Jab sote jaagte airtel ko hi dekhte ho Vi wale to q nahi usko hi apna Saiyan bana lete ho…

Vodafone Idea Follows Airtel: Introduces Rs 299 Per Add-On Feature…

Shivraj Roy :

Phoenix bhai inko bas 512kbps ka plans wapis lana hai bas

Airtel's MD and Vice Chairman Talks About Tariff Restructure in…

Sujata :

5 more years it''ll take then.

BSNL Places Additional Orders to TCS for 4G Sites

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments