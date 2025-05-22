BSNL Half Yearly Validity Plan Under Rs 1000 with 90GB Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has a pretty decent half yearly service validity prepaid plan available for customers. The plan comes with a service validity of 180 days. It offers plenty of data to the customers. There's also other benefits such as calling and SMS. If you are looking for an affordable half yearly validity plan, then you can definitely give this plan a consideration. The plan costs Rs 897 for the users. BSNL calls this plan, "half-year, full power." Let's take a look at the benefits of this plan.









BSNL Rs 897 Prepaid Plan Benefits

BSNL's Rs 897 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 90GB of data. The speed reduces to 40 Kbps after the FUP (fair usage policy) data has been consumed. This plan is available for customers throughout India. This is one of the most affordable prepaid plans in India that comes with half yearly validity.

BSNL is already in the process of deploying 4G everywhere in India. The telco is very close to achieving its target of 1 lakh 4G sites. With 4G and tariffs like this, BSNL would definitely become a great choice to be kept as a secondary SIM card.