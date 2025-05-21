BSNL Places Additional Orders to TCS for 4G Sites

Reported by Tanuja K 0

TCS, in an exchange filing, said that the APO is associated with the planning, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and annual maintenance of 18,685 BSNL 4G sites.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has been eyeing to deploy 4G throughout India.
  • The first step for the company was to reach 1 lakh 4G sites.
  • While that is still in the process, the company has now placed add-on Advance Purchase Order (APO) with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Follow Us

bsnl places additional orders to tcs for

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has been eyeing to deploy 4G throughout India. The first step for the company was to reach 1 lakh 4G sites. While that is still in the process, the company has now placed add-on Advance Purchase Order (APO) with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The APO is worth Rs 2,903 crore.




Read More - Rising Rural Data Usage to Grow ARPU

TCS, in an exchange filing, said that the APO is associated with the planning, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and annual maintenance of 18,685 BSNL 4G sites. TCS has then placed an order with Tejas Networks for the supply of equipment. Tejas Networks will supply the Radio Network Access (RAN) equipment to TCS for integration into BSNL's 4G network. This order to Tejas Networks is worth Rs 1,525.53 crore.

TCS led consortium which is helping BSNL will rolling out 4G across India includes Tejas Networks and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT). The add-on orders mean additional revenue for the companies. This also means that BSNL's 4G network services will reach more people and would be able to deliver a decent coverage.

Read More - Why BSNL’s 4G Rollout is Critical for India’s Telecom Future

TCS would likely be waiting for further orders from BSNL for the deployment of several thousand more sites throughout India. One lakh 4G sites won't be enough to cater to a country like India.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Phoenix96 :

Yes it was an issue with Cloudflare hosting. My browser was constantly notifying me of this. Today sorted for me.

Starlink Launches in Bangladesh, Shows What it Would Likely Cost…

Phoenix96 :

Finally another great news TCS got 4G orders..

Why BSNL’s 4G Rollout is Critical for India’s Telecom Future

Abhi Meetha :

I have to leave V! (pun intended) due to their poor network coverage at my workplace, at home it was…

Vodafone Idea AGR Case 2025: What Industry Experts are Saying:…

shivraj :

okay did anyone notice Telecomtalk loading very slowly even with a 200mbps connection server issues since the last 2 days…

Starlink Launches in Bangladesh, Shows What it Would Likely Cost…

Phoenix96 :

Buddy you visit your nearest Jio/MyJio store and ask they can help greatly in this matter or try contacting their…

Jio AirFiber Available for 50 Days at Just Rs 1111:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments