BSNL Places Additional Orders to TCS for 4G Sites

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has been eyeing to deploy 4G throughout India. The first step for the company was to reach 1 lakh 4G sites. While that is still in the process, the company has now placed add-on Advance Purchase Order (APO) with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The APO is worth Rs 2,903 crore.









TCS, in an exchange filing, said that the APO is associated with the planning, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and annual maintenance of 18,685 BSNL 4G sites. TCS has then placed an order with Tejas Networks for the supply of equipment. Tejas Networks will supply the Radio Network Access (RAN) equipment to TCS for integration into BSNL's 4G network. This order to Tejas Networks is worth Rs 1,525.53 crore.

TCS led consortium which is helping BSNL will rolling out 4G across India includes Tejas Networks and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT). The add-on orders mean additional revenue for the companies. This also means that BSNL's 4G network services will reach more people and would be able to deliver a decent coverage.

TCS would likely be waiting for further orders from BSNL for the deployment of several thousand more sites throughout India. One lakh 4G sites won't be enough to cater to a country like India.