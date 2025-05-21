Google’s New AI Mode in Search was Inevitable

At the Google I/O 2025, Google announced a new revolutionary way for the users to get information from the search bar. The search bar, while already infused with AI (artificial intelligence) for results, has now been upgraded with a deeper integration of Gemini. Google's Gemini 2.5 is powering the search results for the users. From now onwards, users will have the option to search their queries in the AI Mode. The AI Mode was inevitable. Especially after companies like OpenAI that offers ChatGPT and Perplexity offered users a more convenient way to search for information.









Google's deep ecosystem of knowledge as well as the suite of apps such as Gmail, Calendar, Sheets, and more, will help users in enricing their search experience and using the G-Suite of apps on the go. The new AI Mode will provide users with the ability to search with longer sentences in natural language.

Google has enabled the AI Mode to offer users the ability to create custom charts, advanced reasoning to solve problems, and agentic tasks like ticket buying. AI Mode is the natural next step for Google, and will definitely be an interesting tool for the users to play with.

At the Google I/O 2025, there were more major announcements by the search engine giant. Google announced the new upgraded Gemini models including the Gemini 2.5 Pro and a newer flash model. Google's Project Astra was one of the most interesting follow ups in this year's developer conference. While Project Astra had been announced previously, Google gave the world a deeper look into its capabilities this time. It will be interesting to see when the Project Astra finally becomes a common tool in an average person's life.