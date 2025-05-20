Nothing Phone (3) Launch Month Confirmed

Nothing, a technology brand, has confirmed that its upcoming flagship device Nothing Phone (3) will launch in the month of July 2025. Carl Pei, founder and CEO, Nothing, has already said that the device will cost around 800 Euros. This translates to somewhere around Rs 90,000 in India. This is a very expensive price for a phone and is dominated by brands like Apple and Samsung. Nothing Phone (3) is confirmed to feature premium materials, major performance upgrades, and software to level things up.









Nothing Phone (3) will likely feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite. The design and the other stuff are still unkown. Nothing has not yet revealed any exact date for the launch. The company has only given the launch month, which is July. It will be interesting to see what details are shared by the brand in the coming days.

Nothing Phone (3) will be a flagship device enthusiasts will be waiting for. It will be interesting to see if the phone's telephoto shooter can compete with the offerings of Samsung and OnePlus. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the device in the near future.