Airtel Users to Get this Google Service Worth Rs 780 for Free

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom opreator is offering Google One subscription worth Rs 780 for free to the customers. The customers who are eligible for the offer are Wi-Fi and postpaid consumers of the telco. In short-no prepaid customer will get this. Airtel has partnered with Google to enable this for the users. For the unaware, Google One is a subscription service offered by Google to customers wherein the plans start at Rs 130 per month. Airtel has partnered with Google to not only offer this service for free for the first six months, but then also offer a mini discount to the customers subscribing to Google One. Let's take a look at the details.









Airtel Customers are Getting Google One Subscription for Free: All Details Here

Firstly, note that the Google One subscription will work both for iOS and Android customers. This is not exclusive to Android customers. Google will offer Airtel Wi-Fi and postpaid customers free 100GB of data as an introductory offer for free for the first six months. The 100GB of data is offered with the base tier Google One plan which costs Rs 130 per month.

Users who want to claim this benefit can do so by heading to the Airtel Thanks app. From there, they can claim the benefit. Once the six months are over, and the free offer is gone, customers will be charged Rs 125 per month, not Rs 130 per month. This is a Rs 5 discount on the subscription for Airtel users, Bharti Airtel told TelecomTalk.

Users can not only use this data themselves, but also add family members to share it. This will allow users to safely backup their data on the phone. Google One app is available for Android and iOS devices.