Bharti Airtel's Affordable Data Vouchers with 1 Day Validity

Airtel's Rs 22 plan comes with 1GB of data and 1 day of validity. Then there's the Rs 26 plan which comes with 1.5GB of data. This plan also has one day of validity.

  Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has four data vouchers that come with one day of service validity.
  There are four plans in this list.
  They cost Rs 22, Rs 26, Rs 33, and Rs 49.

Bharti Airtel Rs 22 Prepaid Plan

Airtel's Rs 22 plan comes with 1GB of data and 1 day of validity. Then there's the Rs 26 plan which comes with 1.5GB of data. This plan also has one day of validity.

The Rs 33 and Rs 49 plan ccomes with 2GB of data and unlimited data, respectively. Both the Rs 33 and Rs 49 plans also have a one day validity. The Rs 49 plan doesn't offer truly unlimited data. There's 20GB of high-speed data and then the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. Based on the needs, a user can recharge with an appropriate plan.

These plans are available for customers throughout India. The only thing you need to remember is that this data doesn't carry forward. If there's any amount of unused data, you won't be able to use it once the validity of the plan expires. The unlimited data plan is capped at 20GB, and should only be recharged with when the user has a need for huge amounts of 4G data. Otherwise, the cheaper plans are just fine.

Also, check if you plan already bundles 5G. If yes, then you also get 300GB of 5G data every month. Thus, you won't need the data vouchers.

