Infobip Enhances AI Capabilities, E& Customer Engagement Hub, Oracle Conversational Experiences



Infobip is expanding its technological capabilities through partnerships and infrastructure upgrades aimed at accelerating AI adoption and customer engagement. From deploying Nvidia's DGX B200 systems to collaborating with Oracle and E& Enterprise, the company is positioning itself at the forefront of digital transformation in communications.

1. Infobip Enhances AI Capabilities With Nvidia

Global communications platform Infobip has deployed Nvidia DGX B200 systems in its data center infrastructure, which the company says is a significant step forward in its commitment to advancing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Infobip says it will utilise the supercomputer for the IPCEI-CIS project, an EU initiative focused on developing a global communications platform to enhance Europe's competitiveness. The project aims to safeguard Europe's digital sovereignty by ensuring better alignment with EU regulations on data protection and transparency, the company said on Tuesday, May 20.

The combination of Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform features with AI provides powerful tools to enhance customer experience. The Nvidia DGX B200 systems are equipped with eight Nvidia Blackwell GPUs, 1.4TB of GPU memory, and two fifth-generation Intel Xeon CPUs per module. This supercomputer serves as an AI accelerator, supporting both the training and inference of AI models.

Damir Prusac, vice president of Research Alliances at Infobip, said: "This system allows us to advance our AI model development and deployment, enabling us to deliver faster and more efficient AI-driven solutions, and strengthening our position as a leader in innovation and technology."

"Global communications platforms face increasing demands for secure, efficient and scalable AI solutions," said Carlo Ruiz, vice president of Enterprise Solutions at Nvidia. "The Nvidia Blackwell-powered DGX platform delivers the performance and flexibility needed to tackle the most complex AI workloads, empowering innovators like Infobip to accelerate development and deployment of transformative solutions for the next generation of digital communications."

Infobip claims to be among the first in central Europe to use Nvidia's data center Blackwell GPU.

2. E& Enterprise and Infobip to Launch Customer Engagement Hub

E& Enterprise, the digital transformation arm of e&, has announced a partnership with Infobip to launch the Customer Engagement Hub, a unified product for enterprises in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to build sustainable customer relationships. The platform combines Infobip's customer engagement products with EngageX, the customer experience service of E& Enterprise. EngageX provides communication management capabilities and consultancy, while Infobip supplies a customer engagement solution, chatbot-building platform, and customer data platform.

According to the joint statement of the companies on May 8, 2025, the Customer Engagement Hub is designed for enterprises of all sizes and focuses on delivering relevant content based on key customer information, interests, and activities. By integrating elements such as behaviour-based communication, analytics, AI predictions and communication channels such as WhatsApp, SMS, email, and voice under one roof, the platform will empower businesses to streamline customer communications and leverage data-driven insights into audience behaviour. This will enhance customer loyalty and retention while maximising return on marketing investment, E& said.

As a unified platform, the Customer Engagement Hub aims to enable businesses across both public and private sectors to boost operational efficiency by centralising data management, analysis, and optimisation efforts.

3. Oracle and Infobip Enhance Omnichannel Messaging with New Integration

Oracle and Infobip have strengthened their partnership, enabling Oracle customers and partners to access Infobip's omnichannel services through Oracle Integration. This integration streamlines communications across various platforms. Infobip has introduced the Omnichannel Messaging Adapter for Oracle Integration, which simplifies the management of messaging channels such as WhatsApp and RCS. It enables businesses to adopt new communication methods quickly and efficiently.

Additionally, Infobip has developed an Accelerator for Oracle's contact center solution, Oracle B2C Service. This Accelerator allows consumers to connect with a company's support team via SMS and WhatsApp. Both the Omnichannel Messaging Adapter and the Accelerator offer low- or no-code solutions, benefiting Oracle customers and partners, Infobip announced on May 13, 2025.

"Our new collaboration with Infobip will help enterprises simplify connectivity and provide integration between the Infobip messaging platform and any applications using our unified integration platform as a service, Oracle Integration," said Deepak Arora, Vice President, Product Management, Oracle. "This partnership builds on our vision of fueling AI innovation for more businesses by integrating any apps, data, and services anywhere."

Veselin Vukovic, Chief Alliances Officer at Infobip, added: "The solution is flexible and works for a broad range of sectors and industries."

