Tamil Nadu to Connect One Crore Rural Homes with High-Speed Internet



The Tamil Nadu government is set to launch a large-scale initiative to provide high-speed internet connectivity to one crore rural households per year. The project is being implemented under the Central government's BharatNet programme, which aims to bridge the digital divide across rural India, according to an IANS report.

Rural Connectivity Push in Tamil Nadu

The initiative in Tamil Nadu is being spearheaded by the Tamil Nadu FiberNet Corporation Ltd (TANFINET). Optical fibre cable (OFC) connectivity is being established across 12,525 gram panchayats in the state, with the groundwork for the project beginning in 2018. It has now entered its final phase, according to the report.

Project Scope and Progress

Officials cited in the report stated that OFC has already been laid over a stretch of nearly 55,000 kilometres, covering approximately 11,800 villages. While delays were encountered in some forested areas due to challenges in obtaining necessary clearances, the government has confirmed that all pending work is expected to be completed by next month.

To facilitate service rollout, TANFINET has issued notices inviting applications from internet service providers (ISPs) for around 4,000 villages on its official website. Similar calls for an additional 4,000 villages will be issued in the coming days, with the remainder to follow soon. The actual rollout of internet connections is scheduled to commence next month.

Internet Plans for Households and Businesses

The government has announced a range of affordable internet plans to ensure widespread adoption. For households, plans start at Rs 199 per month for unlimited data at 20 Mbps. Higher-tier plans offering greater speeds will be available at Rs 399 and Rs 499. For businesses, two initial plans—priced at Rs 899 and Rs 1,199—will provide enhanced bandwidth suitable for commercial use.

Anticipated Impact on Rural Development

Officials noted that all pricing and plan structures are subject to change based on government policy and consumer demand. The initiative is expected to significantly improve digital access in rural areas, facilitating online education, access to e-governance, and rural entrepreneurship, according to the report.

