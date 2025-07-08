Realme 15 Series is Coming to India this July, Details Here

Reported by Tanuja K

The smartphones will feature a host of AI (artificial intelligence) features. As per leaks online, the Realme 15 Pro is expected to feature 50MP main rear camera sensor and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Highlights

  • Realme 15 series is coming soon to India.
  • The brand has confirmed that the two new phones in this series are Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G.
  • The launch will take place on July 24, 2025, at 7 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

realme 15 series is coming to india

Realme 15 series is coming soon to India. The brand has confirmed that the two new phones in this series are Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G. The launch will take place on July 24, 2025, at 7 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Realme has confirmed that the Pro variant of the phone will inherit all the flagship capabilities that was earlier reserved for the "Plus" variants. This will raise the bar for the mid-premium segment smartphones. Realme 15 Pro is confirmed to come in three colour options - Flowing Silver, Silk Purple and Velvet Green.




The smartphones will feature a host of AI (artificial intelligence) features. As per leaks online, the Realme 15 Pro is expected to feature 50MP main rear camera sensor and an in-display fingerprint sensor. There could be up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage available with the phone. The Realme 15 series is likely to pay a lot of attention to the camera performance, at least that is the vibe we get from a release by the company.

Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming launch and the devices.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

