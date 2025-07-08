OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Launched in India: Price and Specs

OnePlus has launched the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 in India. Along with this, the company has also launched the Nord Buds 4. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5. The OnePlus Nord 5 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The company has focused a lot on the design this time around. The same goes for Nord CE 5. This affordable OnePlus phone features a 7100mAh battery, which is quite impressive. Here are all the confirmed details from the launch.









Read More - Realme 15 Series is Coming to India this July, Details Here

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Price in India

OnePlus Nord 5 is available in three variants:

8GB+256GB = Rs 31,999

12GB+256GB = Rs 34,999

12GB+512GB = Rs 37,999

There's a Rs 2,000 discount with select bank cards on this device along with lifetime display warranty.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 is available in three memory variants:

8GB+128GB = Rs 24,999

8GB+256GB = Rs 26,999

12GB+256GB = Rs 28,999

There's an instant discount o Rs 2,000 with ICICI Bank and RBL Bank cards. Again, the devices come with lifetime display warranty. There's a student special benefit under which Nord Buds 2r will be offered for free.

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Specifications in India

OnePlus Nord 5 features a 6.8-inch display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on OxygenOS 15 out of the box. There's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The OxygenOS 15 features Trinity Engine, which allows users to get the best out of their device in terms of performance. The Nord 5 also supports The rear camera are 50MP+ 8MP setup while the front features a 50MP sensor too. The phone packs a 6800mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging.

Read More - Samsung Starts Pre-Reservations for Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7

OnePlus Nord CE 5 comes with a 6.7-inch display which also supports 120Hz refresh rate. There's MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chip in the phone coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For the camera, there's a 50MP+8MP setup at the rear with a 16MP sensor at the front. The device on OxygenOS 15 out of the box. Inside this phone, there's a 7100mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging.