Samsung Starts Pre-Reservations for Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7

Samsung is soon going to launch two new flagship phones in India - Galaxy Z Fold 7 an Galaxy Z Flip 7. These two phones will make their debut in the upcoming Samsung event on July 9, 2025. Customers in India can now start pre-booking or pre-reserving the devices ahead of the launch. Users can do that by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999. Customers who pre-reserve the devices will get benefits worth up to Rs 5,999. Further, Samsung on its website is saying that lucky customers can win Rs 5,000 vouchers daily and there's also a grand benefit of Rs 50,000 which will be given to a total of five lucky winners.









Users can pre-book the following products - a new Galaxy Watch, a new Galaxy Fold device, and a new Galaxy Flip device. The products will be available in special colours exclusively on the official website of Samsung India. If you purchase the products from Samsung shop app, then users will also get more benefits such as Rs 2,500 benefit and 2% loyalty points.

Note that the Rs 1,999 that customers pay here will be refundable in nature in case they end up not wanting to get the device. But with pre-reservations, customers get the convenience of early deliveries.

In a press release, Samsung said, "Samsung has designed the upcoming devices around what people truly need, such as better performance, sharper cameras, and smarter ways to stay connected. And, Galaxy AI goes beyond what devices can do — it’s about how people interact with them."

The last phone that Samsung launched in the flagship space was the Galaxy S25 Edge (check here). This is a thin/slim phone that mimics the flagships but lacks the camera system that devices such as S25 Ultra have.