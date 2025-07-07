OnePlus is Launching 3 New Products in India Tomorrow: Details

Reported by Tanuja K

The OnePlus Nord 5 launching tomorrow will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC coupled with up LPDDR5x RAM. The Nord 5 delivers ray tracing, support for 144fps gaming, and 7300mm cryo-velocity cooling system.

Highlights

  • OnePlus India is launching three new products tomorrow, i.e., July 8, 2025.
  • OnePlus is calling it the Summer Launch event, and the products which will be launched are - OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5, and OnePlus Nord Buds 4.
  • The launch event will take place at 2 PM on July 8, 2025, and it will be livestreamed for the users on different platforms including YouTube, X.

Watch Now - OnePlus Nord 5 Unboxing

OnePlus Summer Launch Event: How to Watch

OnePlus Summer Launch event can be watched hereThe event will start at 2 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and is likely going to go on for 30-40 minutes, at least.

Watch Now - OnePlus Nord CE 5 Unboxing

The Nord CE 5 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex SoC, also with the LPDDR5X RAM. It packs a 7100mAh battery with 80W fast-charging and a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor at the rear for capturing moments.

Read More - Samsung Starts Pre-Reservations for Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7

Then there's going to be OnePlus Buds 4 which will deliver up to 11 hours of music playback with dual-drivers, Hi-Res LHDC 5.0 audio transmission, and 3D audio. The Buds 4 from OnePlus includes 47ms Game Mode, AI Translation, slide gestures, Steady Connect, Google Fast Pair, and Dual-Device Connection.

These are the three products that OnePlus will launch in India tomorrow. They will soon go on sale too. For pricing details and a detailed review, please stay tuned to TelecomTalk.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

Expert Opinion

