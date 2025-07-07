Vi Reaches 106 Petabytes Daily Data Capacity, Focuses Growth on 17 High-Revenue Circles

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has scaled up its daily data handling capacity to 106 petabytes (PB) per day as of March 2025, marking a significant four-fold increase from 26 PB/day in September 2018. The development is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to strengthen 4G coverage and build readiness for 5G services, with a sharp focus on 17 key telecom circles that collectively contribute nearly 98% of its revenue.

Strategic Capex in Focus Areas

Vodafone Idea has earmarked Rs 50,000 crore– Rs 55,000 crore in capital expenditure, channelled towards expanding 4G population coverage, enhancing data capacity, and launching 5G in select city. The operator is also deploying spectrum in the sub-GHz 900 MHz band across 16 circles to improve indoor experience and rural coverage.









Also Read: Vodafone Idea Is Quietly Fixing a Problem That Affects Millions Every Month

Growth in Coverage and Network Capability

As of March 2025, Vi’s 4G population coverage has increased from 40% in 2018 to 83%, with a target of reaching 90% by 2026. The company’s network build capacity, indexed to 2018 levels, has grown over 4X, with a projected 7X+ capacity target by FY26.

Vodafone Idea 17 Priority Markets Driving Growth

Vi’s top-performing circles include Mumbai, Kerala, Gujarat, Haryana, and Kolkata, each contributing significantly to applicable gross revenue (ApGR). These markets are receiving the highest levels of network investment aimed at improving competitiveness, quality of service, and subscriber retention.

According to Vi’s Q4 FY2025 report, these 17 priority circles also align with 92% of the industry’s total revenue, underscoring their strategic importance in India’s telecom landscape.

While Vodafone Idea continues to navigate financial pressures and competitive challenges, its focused investment strategy signals a renewed push to stabilise operations, reduce churn, and prepare for monetising 5G services. Industry analysts believe that network infrastructure strength, particularly in high-revenue zones, will be key to long-term viability in a market driven by data consumption and low tariffs.