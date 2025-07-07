Telcos Oppose Use of Digital Bharat Nidhi for R&D, Cite Deviation from Core Objective



Indian telecom operators have strongly opposed the government's decision to allocate a portion of the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) corpus for research and development (R&D) activities, arguing that it deviates from the fund's original mandate. In a letter to Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal, industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said the move undermines the core objective of the DBN, which is to support the expansion of telecom infrastructure in rural and remote areas, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) Fund

Formerly known as the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), the DBN is primarily financed through a 5 percent levy on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom service providers (TSPs) and internet service providers (ISPs). As of December 2023, the fund had a balance of Rs 86,356 crore. The government has earmarked 5 percent of this fund for R&D initiatives, largely benefiting public sector entities and premier institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

However, COAI contends that this allocation offers no direct or tangible benefit to the contributing telecom operators. The association also highlighted that over-the-top (OTT) platforms—some of the biggest beneficiaries of broadband proliferation—are not required to contribute to the DBN, thereby placing an undue financial burden on telecom companies.

"As a result, TSPs/ISPs are compelled to contribute significantly towards activities that may not offer them any direct or tangible benefit," COAI said in the letter, as cited in the report.

Concerns Over Lack of Transparency

The letter further raised concerns about the lack of transparency in fund disbursement. A significant share of DBN-funded R&D, it noted, has been directed to a handful of institutions such as IITs, bypassing a competitive or open selection process.

"While IITs are esteemed institutions, they represent less than 0.4 percent of the engineering colleges in India. Moreover, institutions such as the IITs already receive substantial government funding, approximately Rs 8,000 crore annually, as of FY22," the letter stated, according to the report.

Cross-Subsidy to Public Institutions

Telcos also objected to what they termed as a cross-subsidy from private sector contributors to public sector units, particularly when these entities are selected on a nomination basis. They urged that DBN allocations for R&D be equitably distributed among all qualified engineering and research institutions that are equally worthy and capable of good quality research and development work through a transparent selection mechanism in accordance with the DBN Rules, 2024.

Call for Broader, Competitive Access to DBN

Additionally, COAI added that all intellectual property rights and products developed using DBN funds should be made accessible to the contributing TSPs and ISPs, and not be treated as private assets by institutions or individual researchers. The association stressed the need for telcos, who are the major contributors towards the fund, to be actively involved in the selection of implementing agencies for DBN-funded projects.

