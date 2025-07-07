Itel City 100 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Itel City 100 has recently launched in India. The phone is an afforadble device offering support for 4G. Itel wants to gain market share in India and this phone will definitely help with doing that. The Itel City 100 is a budget smartphone which also bundles AI (artificial intelligence) features for the users. The phone also has a large battery with a 13MP primary rear camera. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of this phone to understand it better.









Itel City 100 Price in India

Itel has launched City 100 in India for Rs 7,599 for the lone 4GB+128GB variant. The phone will be sold in multiple colours includin Navy Blue, Fairy Purple, and Pure Titanium. The device is available for purchase now, across India.

The phone will also come with a free magneetic speaker worth Rs 2,999 with the Itel City 100. The device is also promised 100 days of free screen replacement for the first 100 days.

Itel City 100 Specifications in India

Itel City 100 comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The display supports 700nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T7250 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will run on Android 14 out of the box.

The device will come with a 13MP rear sensor and an 8MP selfie sensor. The phone will allow useers to extract text from images using a two finger gesture. This is a great feature and very convenient at timees. The phone also comes with many other AI features such as AI writing suite, and more.

The Itel City 100 packs a 5200mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast-charging. The phone comes with IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone also supports face unlock.