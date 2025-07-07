Lava Storm Lite 5G Price Goes Below Rs 8000, Check here

Lava, an Indian smartphone brand, is selling some very afforadble 5G phones in the country. One of these devices is the Lava Storm Lite 5G. It is available in two memory variants, where the base variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone also features India's first Dimensity 6400 SoC. Its price has dropped quite significantly in India and it has dipped below Rs 7,999. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.









Lava Storm Lite 5G Price in India

Lava Storm Lite 5G comes with 4GB+64GB for Rs 7,999 in India (see here). However, the price can be lowered by another Rs 800 to Rs 7,199 through bank discounts. There's another variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is available in two colour options - Cosmic Titanium and Astra Blue. Let's take a look at the specifications.

Lava Storm Lite 5G Specifications in India

Lava Storm Lite 5G comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The Lava Storm Lite 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC. It packs a large 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging. The device has support for fingerprint locking too. For capturing moments, there's a 50MP camera on the phone at the rear and for selfies, there's a 5MP sensor at the front.

The phone scored 420,000+ points on the AnTuTu platform, which is decent for a device at this price range. The camera can click photos in HDR mode, portrait mode, and even supports time-lapse capture. This phone from Lava is almost everything a user can want in a budget 5G smartphone. It is also pretty new so you can definitely check it out.