reliance jio most affordable prepaid pack

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has a prepaid plan that many low-income users will absolutely love. This plan costs less than Rs 200. In fact, we are not the only ones to call this plan affordable. Jio itself has listed this plan as an "affordable" plan on its website. The plan we are talking about is the Rs 189 option. It is a prepaid plan and is one of the few plans available in the industry which can be considered truly affordable to keep one's SIM active with all the benefits including data, voice calling and SMS. Let's take a look at the benefits of the Rs 189 prepaid plan from the telecom operator.









Reliance Jio Rs 189 Plan Details Explained

Reliance Jio's Rs 189 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS in total, and 2GB of data. This is lump-sum data and not daily data. There are additional benefits which are JioTV and JioAICloud. The Rs 189 Reliance Jio plan carries a service validity of 28 days. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps.

This is, at the moment, the cheapest plan available in the industry for the users to keep SIM active from Reliance Jio. If you compare, there are more affordable options available from the likes of BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and Vodafone Idea (Vi). However, users who recharge with these plans aren't the ultimate target of the customers as they are low-paying users. The telecom operators in the country are after boosting their average revenue per user (ARPU) and for that they have implemented tariff hikes at regular intervals now. The next tariff hike is expected to take place in 2026 and this time, it will be done in a different manner than before. This is a conversation for some other day. For now, if you recharge with the Rs 189 plan from Jio, tell us your experience.