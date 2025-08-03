Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans for Voice-Centric Usage: August 2025 Edition



Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) users might be looking for the lowest denomination plan that suits their voice-centric or OTP-only usage on a secondary number. While having a secondary number isn't mandatory, the IT implementations of various services that we use in our day-to-day life have made sure, or assume, that there is definitely secondary number usage. That said, you may not be looking for a full-fledged bundled plan with data, voice, and SMS benefits. However, the options available in the market are limited.

So, for such users and usage patterns, let's now explore the cheapest plans offered by private operators for voice or OTP-centric usage on secondary numbers.

Options with Airtel

Option 1: Airtel Rs 199 Plan – 28 Days Validity

The Rs 199 plan offers unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data, valid for 28 days. After exhausting the data quota, charges apply at 50p/MB. Airtel Rewards include free HelloTunes (any one tune free for 30 days) and Perplexity Pro AI worth Rs 17,000 for 12 months. The effective daily cost is approximately Rs 7.10.

Option 2: Airtel Rs 469 Plan – 84 Days Validity

Airtel's Rs 469 plan doesn't come with data at all, and it is good if you solely want it for calling or OTP purposes. The plan offers Unlimited Voice, 900 SMS with 84 days validity. Additionally, Airtel Rewards include free Hellotunes (any one tune for 30 days free) and Perplexity Pro AI for 12 months. So, the effective price comes to around Rs 5.58 per day.

Option 3: Airtel Rs 1849 Plan – 365 Days Validity

If you anticipate year-long usage or are abroad and need active incoming SMS with an IR pack, this annual plan is a good fit. It includes unlimited voice and 3600 SMS with no bundled data, valid for 365 days. Rewards include HelloTunes and Perplexity Pro AI for 12 months. The effective daily cost is Rs 5, which brings the monthly equivalent to approximately Rs 154.

Options with Jio

Option 1: Jio Rs 189 Plan – 28 Days Validity

This plan offers unlimited voice, 300 SMS, and 2GB of data, all valid for 28 days. After high-speed data is used up, speeds reduce to 64 Kbps. Jio also provides access to JioTV and JioAICloud. The effective daily cost is about Rs 6.75.

Option 2: Jio Rs 448 Plan – 84 Days Validity

This voice-only plan offers unlimited voice and 1000 SMS, valid for 84 days. It includes JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions. The effective daily cost is Rs 5.33.

Option 3: Jio Rs 1748 Plan – 336 Days Validity

This long-term plan includes unlimited voice and 3600 SMS with a 336-day validity. It also offers JioTV and JioAICloud access. The effective daily cost is around Rs 5.20.

Options with Vodafone Idea

Option 1: Vi Rs 199 Plan – 28 Days Validity

Vi users seeking a voice-centric plan can opt for the Rs 199 plan, which offers unlimited voice, 300 SMS, and 2GB of data for 28 days. Post-data usage is charged at 50p/MB. The effective cost is Rs 7.10 per day.

Option 2: Vi Rs 470 Plan – 84 Days Validity

This plan includes unlimited voice and 900 SMS with no bundled data, valid for 84 days. The effective daily cost is approximately Rs 5.59.

Option 3: Vi Rs 1849 Plan – 365 Days Validity

Vi's long-term plan offers unlimited voice and 3600 SMS with a validity of 365 days. No additional benefits are included. The effective cost comes down to Rs 5 per day.

Conclusion

There are no major changes in the pricing among the three operators for the basic benefits. However, Airtel offers Perplexity Pro AI for 12 months with its plans. So, whichever network performs best in your most-used locations, you can pick one operator, recharge, and stay connected with voice and SMS services. If you are aware of your usage duration and it is long-term, then you can opt for a yearly plan. Airtel and Vi offer 365-day validity and allow you to enjoy the benefits at a lower effective price.